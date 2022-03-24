Discovery of High-Grade Nickel & Palladium Large Corridor Confirmed

Montréal, March 24, 2022 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CSE:SX) (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to release the initial partial results of its 2021 drilling campaign on its 100% own Manicouagan Project.

These are the best sampled values obtained in three different core sections:

Platinum: 2.94 g/t Palladium: 13.85 g/t Nickel : 3.58%

A section of six metres of Hole 21-18 was rushed to ALS Laboratories for testing. The best two-meter results are listed in the table in Figure 1 and compared with historic hole results from 07-17 and 08-02 over similar lengths. The table in Figure 2 provides results over six meters for the Company's recent hole 21-18 covered in this press release. Results for base metals, platinum, and palladium are disclosed below. Additional results for other precious metals, such as rhodium, osmium, ruthenium, and iridium, are expected within the next six to eight weeks.

Confirmation of a High-Grade Nickel & Palladium Large Trend/Corridor

The Company received partial results from one section of drill hole 21-18 (hole 18) that was sent to ALS Laboratories for rush processing. The initial results reveal the presence of high-grade nickel as well as significant grades of palladium and platinum (see Figure 2) that seem to correlate at depth and along strike with similar historical results in hole 07-17 and hole 08-02 located 179 metres to the west and 174 to the southwest, respectively (see Figure 1 below).



Figure 1: Results for Hole 07-17, Hole 08-02, and Hole 21-18

Hole 21-18 was drilled to the southeast of the historical Bob Showing, where a 1,070 kg bulk sample was collected this year. (See St-Georges Press Release from February 10, 2022: https://webfiles.thecse.com/SX_Press_Release_-_February_10_2022_-_Manic_Bulk_Sample_Material_Contains_Suite_of_Platinum_Group_Metals_Between_2.36_2.92_Nickel.pdf?bCt6DsKbhE6dQV.V4r3Kl3FsUD2ISD15



Figure 2: Partial results received to date from hole 21-18. Indicates an average of 6.5 meters grading 1.27% nickel, 0.22% copper, 0.082% cobalt, 0.84 g/t platinum, and 2.80 g/t palladium which includes a 2-meter section averaging 3.23% nickel, 0.44% copper, 0.189% cobalt, 2.11 g/t platinum, and 6.88 g/t palladium. True width has not been determined due to complications with faulting. Nearby historic drill holes encountered similar widths and grades.

The map below (Figure 3) shows the location of hole 21-18 in relation to the bulk sample and two historical holes, 07-17 and 08-02. Two minor faults are reported in the vicinity of these holes.



Figure 3: Location of hole 21-18 in relation to 2021 bulk sampling and two historical holes nearby.



Figure 4: Section of hole 21-18 drill core included in this release.



Figure 5: Hole 21-18 Core from meter 5 to meter 71.

The Company has asked for eight of the higher-grade platinum and palladium samples to be re-assayed for additional PGE minerals based on the recent correlation of osmium, ruthenium, iridium, and rhodium values recovered from the bulk sample collected at surface (See St-Georges Press Release from February 10, 2022). Due to the backlog at the ALS Laboratories, these results are not expected for six weeks or more.

The Company has a large quantity of samples in the process of being analyzed by its independent labs. St-Georges' geologists are busy processing the last batch of cores that came out of the Manicouagan Project's camp earlier this month. Assays results will be disclosed over the coming weeks as they become available.

"(…) Because of the strong assays returned, (…) we believe the beginning of a trend or corridor is shaping up. (…) This reason and other available evidence led us to significantly expand our claim position in the area recently. (…) we believe that we now hold all the prospective ground that share similarities with the discovery area. The Company expects to conduct a cursory exploration program on the new land acquired as soon as practical after the snow is gone (…) we expect to leverage the geophysical team that we planned to mobilize for a downhole survey in the area of the Bob Showing and conduct some extensive surface geophysics within the new ground. We will follow up with geological mapping and geochemical sampling of surface outcrops. We plan to exploit this situation to expand the prospective zones on Manicouagan and organically grow the area of interest quickly. (…) The Manicouagan Project has now become our main exploration priority." commented Herb Duerr, St-Georges Eco-Mining President & CEO



ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Herb Duerr"

HERB DUERR

President & CEO

About St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp.

St-Georges develops new technologies to solve some of the most common environmental problems in the mining sector, including maximizing metal recovery and full circle EV battery recycling. The Company explores for nickel & PGEs on the Julie Nickel Project and the Manicougan Palladium Project on Quebec's North Shore and has multiple exploration projects in Iceland, including the Thor Gold Project. Headquartered in Montreal, St-Georges' stock is listed on the CSE under the symbol SX and trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 85G1 and on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com

