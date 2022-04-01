Good2GoRTO Corp. Announces Conditional Approval of Qualifying Transaction, Approval of Filing Statement and Scheduled Closing Date of Qualifying Transaction

Toronto, March 31, 2022 - Good2GoRTO Corp. (TSXV: GRTO.P) ("G2G" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that G2G has received conditional approval (the "Conditional Approval") from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for G2G's proposed Qualifying Transaction (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4) with FRX Polymers, Inc. ("FRX"). The Conditional Approval is valid for a 90 day period from March 31, 2022.

The TSXV also approved the filing of G2G's filing statement dated March 31, 2022 (the "Filing Statement"), prepared in connection with the Qualifying Transaction. Further information concerning G2G, FRX, FRX Polymer (Canada), Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of FRX ("Finco"), 13448061 Canada Inc. ("Pubco Sub") and G2G Merger Sub Inc. ("Merger Sub"), both wholly-owned subsidiaries of G2G, and the Qualifying Transaction is contained in the Filing Statement, which is available for review under G2G's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Subject to satisfaction of all conditions and approvals in accordance with the terms of the business combination agreement entered into among G2G, FRX, Finco, Pubco Sub and Merger Sub dated November 2, 2021, as amended, including final acceptance by the TSXV of the Qualifying Transaction and its approval of the listing of the common shares of the combined entity (the "Resulting Issuer Shares") and certain common share purchase warrants (the "Resulting Issuer Warrants") on the TSXV, the Qualifying Transaction is expected to close in April, 2022, or such other date as may be agreed upon by G2G and FRX. Subsequent to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction and satisfaction of all the final listing and filing requirements of the TSXV, G2G expects the Resulting Issuer Shares and Resulting Issuer Warrants to commence trading on the TSXV under the symbol "FRXI".

About FRX Polymers, Inc.

FRX is a global manufacturing company, producing a family of environmentally sustainable flame-retardant products that serve a number of large markets spanning electronics, automotive, electric vehicles (EV) and medical devices. FRX is led by a team of highly experienced business and technical professionals and is positioned to be a leader in the rapidly growing flame retardant plastics and additives market.

Nofia® is a registered trademark of FRX. Nofia® products are manufactured at its manufacturing facility on the Port of Antwerp Belgium, one of the world's largest chemicals producing clusters. Nofia® phosphonates are produced using sustainable green chemistry principles such as a solvent-free production process, no waste by-products, and near 100% atom efficiency. FRX's portfolio includes an extensive patent estate. FRX has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the EPA's Environmental Merit Award, the Belgium Business Award for the Environment, and the Flanders Investment of the Year Award. FRX has also been recognized six times on the Global Cleantech 100 list.

For more information on FRX, visit https://www.frxpolymers.com.

About Good2GoRTO Corp.

G2G is designated as a "Capital Pool Company" (as such term is defined in TSXV Policy 2.4). G2G has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than cash. G2G's principal business is the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

Further Information

G2G and FRX will provide further details in respect of the Transaction in due course by way of a subsequent news release, however, G2G will make available to the TSXV, all information, including financial information, as may be requested or required by the TSXV.

All information contained in this news release with respect to G2G and FRX was supplied by the respective party, for inclusion herein, without independent review by the other party, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Filing Statement of G2G prepared in connection with the Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain acts, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the listing of the Resulting Issuer Shares, the listing of the Resulting Issuer Warrants and the terms, conditions and completion of the Qualifying Transaction. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the parties will not proceed with the Qualifying Transaction and associated transactions, that the ultimate terms of the Qualifying Transaction and associated transactions will differ materially from those that are currently contemplated, and that the Qualifying Transaction and associated transactions will not be successfully complete for any reason (including failure to obtain the required approvals or clearances from regulatory authorities). The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

