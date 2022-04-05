Teck to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on April 27, 2022

VANCOUVER, April 05, 2022 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") will release its first quarter 2022 earnings results before market open on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
A webcast to review the results will be held as follows:
Date:
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
Time:
8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET
Listen-Only Webcast:
www.teck.com
Dial In for Investor & Analyst Q&A:
416.340.2217 or 1.800.806.5484
Quote 8472898, if requested
An archive of the webcast will be available at www.teck.com within 24 hours.
About Teck As one of Canada's leading mining companies, Teck is committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, zinc, and steelmaking coal, as well as investments in energy assets. Copper, zinc and high-quality steelmaking coal are required for the transition to a low-carbon world. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Teck's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.
Investor Contact: Ellen Lai Coordinator, Investor Relations 604.699.4257 ellen.lai@teck.com
Media Contact: Chris Stannell Public Relations Manager 604.699.4368 chris.stannell@teck.com
