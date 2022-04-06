RETRANSMISSION: Benchmark Drills 51.74 Metres of 3.71 g/t Gold Equivalent at the Dukes Ridge Deposit Extending Mineralization from Surface to over 250 Metres Vertical Depth

Edmonton, April 6, 2022 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce new results from infill and expansion drilling at the Dukes Ridge Deposit, highlighted by 51.74 metres (m) core length of 2.11 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 127.86 g/t silver or 3.71 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq)*, including 13.74 m of 6.43 g/t gold and 378.59 g/t silver or 11.16 g/t AuEq in drill hole 22DRDD003 (Figure 1). The latest drilling from Dukes Ridge continues to validate the similarities between the Dukes Ridge and Cliff Creek mineralizing systems, with strong continuity of broad zones of mineralization enveloping high-grade plunging shoots both within and outside of the modelled 2021 pit shell (Figure 2). The latest results have extended mineralization to 40 metres below the existing pit shell, over 250 metres vertical depth from surface (Figure 3). Relative to the AGB and Cliffs Creek deposits there has been little drilling at Dukes Ridge which would suggest significant expansion potential remains along-strike and to depth. The plunging high-grade mineralization is starting to resemble that of the Cliff Creek North and South zones as more drilling is completed, and new results from the 2022 spring drilling campaign will be incorporated into the upcoming Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located within a road accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "There is significant opportunity to increase gold and silver ounces on-strike and to depth with additional shallow drilling in an area with minimal historical drilling at Dukes Ridge. Dukes is the smallest of the three deposits but has strong growth potential with additional drilling given the new results and its growing similarities to Cliff Creek Deposit. The continuity of high-grade and bulk-tonnage mineralization below the existing pit-shell is expected to contribute more gold and silver ounces to the project, and we look forward to the updated Mineral Resource Estimate that will include the latest results from Dukes Ridge."

Highlights

Targeted drilling of plunging high-grade mineralization below the 2021 MRE pit-shell has yielded 13.74 m of 6.43 g/t Au and 378.59 g/t Ag, or 11.16 g/t AuEq, within a broader interval grading 2.11 g/t Au and 127.86 g/t Ag, or 3.71 g/t AuEq over 51.74 metres in hole 22DRDD003.

Infill drilling of extensive zones of bulk-tonnage mineralization beginning near surface in the north-central portion of Dukes Ridge, including 91.44 m of 0.56 g/t Au and 19.53 g/t Ag or 0.80 g/t AuEq with 13.72 m of 1.43 g/t Au and 67.76 g/t Ag or 2.28 g/t AuEq in hole 22DRDD007.

These results confirm the validity and accuracy of geological modeling, with planned holes intersecting strong mineralization where expected.

Dukes Ridge Deposit

The Dukes Ridge Deposit area represents a zone with significant expansion potential, and remains open to the north, south, and at depth. Drilling in 2021 and during the 2022 spring program at Dukes has defined a larger mineralized deposit that is connected to Cliff Creek North via the Connector Zone, and drilling to the south towards the Phoenix Zone has increased the strike length of mineralization along the same structural corridor. Mineralization remains open to depth, with drill-indicated gold-silver intersections to +250 metres below surface. The Dukes Ridge Deposit accounted for 109,000 Indicated AuEq ounces in the 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate (May 14, 2021), including gold-silver ounces at surface. The Dukes Ridge Deposit now comprises a mineralized footprint that measures over 850 metres in strike-length and +250 metres vertical depth.





Figure 1: Plan map at the Dukes Ridge Zone highlighting new 2021 and 2022 drill results.

Figure 2: Cross-section at the Dukes Ridge Zone showing gold and silver results from a series of drill holes located NE of 22DRDD003.

Figure 3: Long-section at the Dukes Ridge Zone showing gold and silver results from a series of drill holes.

Table 1: Drill results summary from the Dukes Ridge Zone

Drillhole

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) AuEq

(g/t)** 22DRDD001

229.33 233.00 3.67 1.22 60.78 1.98

287.00 287.40 0.40 3.71 315.00 7.65

323.00 376.20 53.20 0.64 36.11 1.10 incl. 356.6 357.35 0.75 5.91 360 10.41 22DRDD002

214.00 215.00 1.00 3.04 315.00 6.98

349.00 375.18 26.18 0.63 35.94 1.08 incl. 372.00 375.18 3.18 1.85 96.75 3.06 22DRDD003

277.00 328.74 51.74 2.11 127.86 3.71 incl. 278.00 279.00 1.00 6.39 380.00 11.14 incl. 315.00 328.74 13.74 6.43 378.59 11.16 incl. 325.00 325.49 0.49 21.10 2590.00 53.48 22DRDD008

245.64 270.20 24.56 0.82 30.01 1.19 incl. 245.64 246.00 0.36 25.10 873.00 36.01

298.00 321.00 23.00 0.43 13.66 0.60 incl. 304.00 305.00 1.00 2.58 39.90 3.08 22DRDD010

82.50 91.00 8.50 1.30 99.38 2.54 incl. 88.00 88.40 0.40 16.95 1440.00 34.95

154.00 189.00 35.00 0.21 9.52 0.33 22DRDD014

141.00 152.00 11.00 0.84 50.95 1.48 incl. 141.00 143.67 2.67 2.55 159.55 4.54

189.00 223.35 34.35 0.39 15.76 0.59 incl. 199.00 200.00 1.00 2.97 83.30 4.01 22DRDD015

219.50 232.00 12.50 0.86 58.24 1.59 incl. 229.00 230.00 1.00 3.20 263.00 6.49

272.50 292.00 19.50 0.93 26.57 1.26 incl. 279.10 280.00 0.90 3.33 64.70 4.14 21DRRC007

32.00 123.44 91.44 0.56 19.53 0.80 incl. 57.91 71.63 13.72 1.43 67.76 2.28 incl. 70.10 71.63 1.52 4.51 61.80 5.28 21DRRC009

0.00 27.43 27.43 0.48 25.83 0.81 incl. 9.14 27.43 18.29 0.68 35.17 1.12

39.62 41.15 1.52 1.60 15.55 1.79

80.77 92.96 12.19 0.14 5.29 0.21

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20 kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

