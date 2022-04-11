Arizona Metals Corp. (TSX.V:AMC, OTCQX:AZMCF) (the "Company" or "Arizona Metals") is pleased to announce the results of two recently completed drill holes at its Kay Mine project in Yavapai, County Arizona. An additional 20 holes are pending, with three drill rigs turning 24 hours per day.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005314/en/

Figure 1. Cross section view looking north showing assay intervals in drilling. Mineralization in holes 60 and 57B begins approximately 100 m and 250 m, respectively, below the deepest level tested by historic exploration workings. See Tables 1-3 for additional details. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (Photo: Business Wire)

Drilling Highlights

Hole KM-21-60 intersected 93.3 m at a grade of 8.3 g/t AuEq, including a higher-grade interval of 17.5 m grading 29.6 g/t AuEq, from a depth of 557 m. This hole is in the central portion of the deposit, and demonstrates excellent continuity of mineralization between holes 26, 28, 25A, 57A and 40. This hole returned the project's highest single gold assay, a value of 273 g/t Au (over 1.2 meters from 634.3 m downhole).

Hole KM-21-57B intersected 125.3 m at a grade of 3.2% CuEq, including higher grade intervals of 1.8 m grading 9.9% CuEq and 7.3 m grading 7.7% CuEq, from a depth of 728 m. This hole demonstrates continuity and extension of mineralization between holes 26, 28, 25A, and 40, and 58B. Hole 57B contains the project's highest copper analysis to date, grading 20.7% Cu (over 1.5 m from 802.2 m downhole).

Hole 60 has extended the thickness of the mineralized zone encountered in hole 58B (located 23 metres up-plunge) by approximately 5 metres into the hanging-wall and 10 metres in the footwall. Hole 57B has extended the mineralized zone encountered in hole 57A (located 33 metres up-plunge) by approximately 10 metres into the hanging-wall and 22 metres into the footwall. Assays received to date have intersected mineralization over a down-plunge extent of 760 m (880 m below surface). Holes 57B and 60, spaced 310 metres apart down-plunge from the top of mineralization in 60 to the bottom of mineralization in 57B, continue to demonstrate the excellent vertical continuity of very thick zones of mineralization.

Marc Pais, CEO, commented "Drilling at the Kay Mine Project continues to intersect very large widths and high grades of massive sulphide mineralization. The holes released today demonstrate excellent continuity of mineralization in all directions, while also showing that mineralization is substantially thicker than suggested by our original modelling. Drilling has extended mineralization well into both the hanging-wall and foot-wall envelopes, which gives the potential to define a significant tonnage of mineralization.

Hole 60 encountered the highest grade of gold mineralization at Kay assayed to date, with visible gold in the core (Fig. 4 below) while hole 57B encountered the longest interval of copper-dominant mineralization assayed to date. Drilling is currently underway to test for depth extensions to at least 1,200 meters, while also testing for lateral extensions of the thick hinge zone. The 20 holes pending all encountered semi-massive or massive sulphide mineralization, and those intersections are guiding the drilling currently underway.

Holes 57B and 60, spaced 310 metres apart down-plunge from the top of 60 to the bottom of 57B, continue to demonstrate the excellent vertical continuity of very thick zones of mineralization. The large widths and high grades being encountered at Kay are extremely rare in the context of VMS deposits either in production or being explored globally.

We have drilled approximately 52,000 meters at Kay to date, with each hole solidifying our opinion that this is one of the very few large precious-metals rich VMS deposits not yet mined, and more importantly, is potentially part of a much larger mineralized system that has yet to be explored. To that end, we recently completed a property-wide ground-loop electromagnetic survey, which will serve to refine and improve the resolution of the Central and Western targets, located approximately 300 meters and 1,000 meters west of Kay, respectively. Drill pad and road permitting is currently underway for these targets, with a detailed update expected in the next few weeks."

Kay Mine Phase 2 Drill Program Update

With the assayed holes released today, the Company has completed a total of 52,000 meters at the Kay Mine since inception of drilling. The Company is fully-funded to complete the remaining 23,000 meters planned for the Phase 2 program with the priority focus areas for upcoming drilling (shown in Figure 5 below), as well as an additional 76,000 meters in the upcoming Phase 3 program which will be used to test the numerous parallel targets heading West of Kay and the Northern and Southern Extensions of the Kay Deposit.

Table 1. Results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona announced in this news release.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Vertical Depth

Below Surface m Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-22-57B 736.7 862.0 125.3 2.40 0.90 1.29 18.7 0.13 3.62 5.93 9.42 3.20 5.25 8.33 728 including 739.7 741.6 1.8 9.42 2.37 0.32 8.5 0.03 11.06 18.12 28.76 9.93 16.28 25.84 including 798.3 805.6 7.3 6.35 0.81 3.76 19.5 0.14 8.47 13.89 22.04 7.72 12.65 20.08 KM-22-60 554.7 648.0 93.3 1.36 5.65 3.25 32.6 0.34 6.39 10.47 16.62 5.08 8.32 13.21 557 including 591.6 597.7 6.1 0.58 5.62 12.00 56.3 1.40 9.37 15.37 24.38 7.78 12.75 20.24 including 627.0 644.5 17.5 5.22 25.37 4.71 100.6 0.59 23.44 38.42 60.98 18.05 29.59 46.95 including 634.3 635.5 1.2 5.63 273.00 0.18 715.0 0.28 177.99 291.74 462.98 126.03 206.57 327.82

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ1, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 2. Full results of Phase 2 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Metal Equivalent Vertical Depth

Below Surface m Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-21-17 429.5 449.9 20.4 1.81 1.10 1.20 21.2 0.17 3.14 5.15 8.18 2.73 4.47 7.10 300 including 429.5 434.0 4.6 4.61 1.73 1.91 29.1 0.24 6.68 10.96 17.39 5.92 9.70 15.39 including 432.7 434.0 1.4 0.52 6.81 8.29 40.0 1.10 8.41 13.79 21.89 6.76 11.09 17.60 KM-21-17 504.4 505.4 0.9 1.19 4.73 0.05 9.0 0.00 4.17 6.83 10.84 3.20 5.24 8.31 356 KM-21-18 404.3 429.8 25.5 0.35 0.86 1.71 15.8 0.23 1.71 2.80 4.44 1.43 2.35 3.72 255 including 408.6 410.6 2.0 0.50 2.22 7.25 64.4 0.82 5.33 8.74 13.87 4.51 7.39 11.72 including 424.9 427.3 2.4 1.60 2.59 3.16 18.0 0.52 4.66 7.64 12.12 3.92 6.43 10.21 KM-21-18A 391.4 423.8 32.5 1.09 0.62 1.25 17.7 0.15 2.13 3.48 5.53 1.85 3.04 4.82 233 including 393.3 395.8 2.4 9.57 2.83 2.72 40.9 0.28 12.73 20.87 33.12 11.36 18.63 29.56 KM-21-19 377.8 378.3 0.5 3.39 5.59 6.83 128.0 0.63 10.58 17.34 27.52 8.81 14.44 22.92 337 KM-21-20 442.7 443.6 0.9 2.56 0.52 3.52 18.5 0.14 4.40 7.22 11.45 3.98 6.52 10.34 362 KM-21-20 456.0 458.1 2.1 1.49 0.35 0.14 6.0 0.04 1.81 2.97 4.71 1.63 2.66 4.23 370 KM-21-21 452.6 495.5 42.8 0.80 0.78 1.52 15.1 0.15 2.01 3.29 5.22 1.73 2.83 4.49 362 including 488.7 493.5 4.8 0.26 2.50 6.13 27.6 0.54 4.48 7.34 11.65 3.74 6.13 9.73 KM-21-21A 422.0 431.4 9.4 1.17 0.57 2.25 8.6 0.36 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.25 3.68 5.85 362 KM-21-21A 439.1 502.1 63.0 0.45 1.28 3.14 58.8 0.77 3.08 5.04 8.00 2.57 4.21 6.67 366 including 465.0 481.9 16.9 0.52 2.45 4.05 80.9 0.99 4.43 7.26 11.53 3.62 5.94 9.42 KM-21-23 394.4 401.4 7.0 0.36 0.93 1.94 13.5 1.17 2.05 3.35 5.32 1.73 2.84 4.51 313 KM-21-23 438.6 459.2 20.6 0.17 1.18 1.93 27.8 0.37 1.94 3.17 5.03 1.58 2.59 4.11 336 KM-21-24 501.2 592.1 90.8 0.45 1.33 3.42 44.6 0.41 3.02 4.95 7.86 2.53 4.15 6.59 470 including 501.2 521.7 20.4 1.34 1.70 6.35 113.1 0.66 5.86 9.60 15.24 4.99 8.18 12.99 including 520.9 521.7 0.8 1.75 16.50 9.55 574.0 1.22 20.31 33.29 52.82 15.57 25.52 40.50 including 575.9 592.1 16.2 0.16 2.50 6.00 44.4 0.79 4.51 7.40 11.74 3.75 6.14 9.74 including 588.7 590.4 1.7 0.47 9.98 23.70 18.2 0.13 15.84 25.96 41.20 13.21 21.65 34.36 KM-21-25 662.6 741.3 78.6 1.41 2.33 2.79 43.4 0.35 4.33 7.10 11.26 3.61 5.92 9.40 638 including 663.2 672.7 9.4 8.06 1.84 1.31 92.3 0.15 10.45 17.13 27.18 9.30 15.24 24.19 including 693.0 703.9 11.0 0.68 6.28 10.40 99.7 1.17 9.56 15.66 24.86 7.79 12.77 20.27 KM-21-25A 654.7 719.9 65.2 1.04 1.94 2.15 18.9 0.18 3.25 5.32 8.44 2.71 4.43 7.04 624 including 655.5 662.8 7.3 3.66 2.09 1.85 30.2 0.21 5.93 9.73 15.44 5.17 8.47 13.44 including 710.8 716.9 6.1 2.72 7.95 3.73 37.4 0.31 9.37 15.36 24.38 7.52 12.33 19.56 KM-21-25B 647.2 648.9 1.7 0.13 0.58 2.41 62.1 0.64 2.04 3.35 5.31 1.70 2.79 4.42 610 KM-21-25B 655.6 659.9 4.3 0.93 0.91 0.91 25.3 0.19 2.07 3.40 5.40 1.75 2.88 4.56 615 KM-21-25B 666.0 667.8 1.8 0.60 0.72 2.98 33.5 0.43 2.55 4.18 6.63 2.20 3.61 5.72 620 KM-21-25B 673.3 674.7 1.4 0.08 2.10 2.39 23.0 0.33 2.53 4.15 6.58 2.01 3.29 5.23 628 KM-21-25B 681.2 682.6 1.4 0.09 1.54 2.98 11.0 0.35 2.34 3.83 6.08 1.93 3.16 5.01 631 KM-21-26 506.7 582.8 76.0 0.79 1.61 4.23 32.7 0.54 3.78 6.19 9.83 3.21 5.27 8.36 480 including 511.1 526.1 14.9 0.73 1.78 9.68 43.3 0.77 6.05 9.92 15.74 5.26 8.63 13.69 including 573.8 582.8 9.0 4.02 6.06 3.32 18.2 0.19 9.18 15.04 23.87 7.64 12.52 19.87 KM-21-27 706.8 738.2 31.4 1.58 0.16 0.69 9.0 0.06 2.03 3.33 5.28 1.85 3.03 4.80 700 KM-21-27 764.4 777.4 13.0 2.85 0.48 0.17 8.5 0.02 3.29 5.39 8.55 2.97 4.87 7.73 775 KM-21-27A 666.3 769.4 103.1 0.79 1.06 1.90 35.8 0.42 2.54 4.17 6.62 2.15 3.52 5.59 678 including 666.3 687.0 20.7 3.21 1.39 1.26 19.4 0.20 4.74 7.77 12.33 4.18 6.84 10.86 including 706.4 724.6 18.3 0.69 2.69 4.70 92.2 1.21 5.13 8.41 13.35 4.22 6.91 10.97 including 752.9 763.8 11.0 0.07 1.07 4.68 95.3 0.98 3.49 5.73 9.09 2.92 4.78 7.59 KM-21-27B 665.8 762.9 97.1 1.31 1.62 3.21 31.7 0.40 3.88 6.35 10.08 3.31 5.42 8.61 660 including 702.0 723.0 21.0 0.87 4.56 9.03 81.5 1.10 8.01 13.13 20.83 6.63 10.87 17.25 including 723.0 738.2 15.2 4.97 0.36 0.42 18.7 0.05 5.51 9.03 14.33 5.04 8.26 13.11 KM-21-28 640.7 694.9 54.3 1.87 2.85 5.03 29.4 0.70 5.93 9.72 15.43 5.04 8.26 13.12 584 including 660.2 671.6 11.4 0.54 4.29 9.30 32.2 1.17 7.24 11.87 18.84 6.04 9.89 15.70 including 681.1 689.0 7.9 4.39 9.47 10.34 93.1 2.41 15.42 25.27 40.10 12.80 20.98 33.29 including 690.4 692.6 2.2 16.06 0.82 0.06 55.8 0.01 17.02 27.90 44.28 15.62 25.61 40.64 KM-21-29 393.0 393.8 0.8 0.43 1.54 4.92 9.0 0.21 3.38 5.54 8.79 2.89 4.74 7.53 235 KM-21-30 264.9 267.9 3.0 1.18 0.02 0.01 1.5 0.00 1.21 1.98 3.15 1.12 1.83 2.91 240 KM-21-32 316.4 320.0 3.7 1.84 1.29 2.47 38.5 0.30 3.95 6.47 10.27 3.41 5.60 8.88 185 KM-21-32 342.9 345.9 3.0 0.67 0.52 2.70 13.0 0.15 2.16 3.54 5.62 1.90 3.12 4.95 190 KM-21-32 358.9 368.4 9.4 0.60 1.47 1.99 45.7 0.35 2.70 4.42 7.01 2.22 3.63 5.76 195 KM-21-33 171.3 172.5 1.2 3.79 0.45 0.21 63.0 0.17 4.69 7.68 12.19 4.19 6.86 10.89 150 KM-21-34 299.3 303.9 4.6 0.29 1.69 0.94 46.3 0.26 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.65 2.70 4.29 205 KM-21-34 309.7 310.9 1.2 2.27 0.56 1.55 19.9 0.08 3.38 5.54 8.80 3.03 4.96 7.87 210 KM-21-35 609.6 615.1 5.5 0.92 1.26 1.71 57.7 0.02 2.80 4.60 7.29 2.33 3.82 6.06 550 including 609.6 613.0 3.4 1.39 1.69 1.98 54.0 0.01 3.61 5.92 9.40 3.03 4.96 7.87 KM-21-38 406.5 407.8 1.4 0.60 1.08 9.41 4.0 0.25 4.96 8.13 12.90 4.42 7.24 11.49 345 KM-21-38 467.4 476.1 8.7 0.09 1.73 3.87 61.1 1.22 3.38 5.55 8.80 2.78 4.56 7.23 370 including 470.0 475.2 5.2 0.12 2.44 5.68 87.5 1.79 4.88 8.01 12.71 4.02 6.59 10.46 KM-21-40 589.8 613.8 24.0 4.98 0.61 0.98 23.4 0.45 6.01 9.86 15.65 5.46 8.95 14.21 550 including 589.8 597.9 8.1 7.63 0.43 0.39 27.1 0.17 8.30 13.60 21.58 7.61 12.47 19.78 KM-21-40 627.9 680.8 52.9 0.47 2.91 3.40 35.7 0.40 3.93 6.44 10.22 3.17 5.20 8.25 590 including 641.1 648.3 7.2 1.15 7.66 8.27 88.5 0.92 9.90 16.23 25.76 7.95 13.03 20.68 including 670.3 674.1 3.8 1.53 10.89 9.47 24.6 0.61 12.15 19.91 31.59 9.69 15.88 25.19 KM-21-41 462.6 559.3 96.7 1.04 1.54 2.66 40.8 0.35 3.41 5.59 8.86 2.87 4.71 7.47 420 including 503.2 514.2 11.0 0.99 5.34 8.17 106.3 1.63 8.59 14.08 22.35 7.02 11.51 18.26 including 546.7 558.1 11.4 5.86 5.83 3.24 185.4 0.04 12.14 19.90 31.58 10.15 16.64 26.40 including 553.1 556.9 3.8 7.11 9.55 5.70 505.8 0.09 19.16 31.41 49.84 15.62 25.59 40.62 KM-21-42 803.5 810.3 6.9 0.05 1.60 1.58 64.3 0.35 2.22 3.64 5.78 1.73 2.83 4.49 800 KM-21-42 835.5 839.7 4.3 0.63 2.46 2.15 21.7 0.21 3.18 5.20 8.26 2.56 4.20 6.67 816 KM-21-42 853.7 854.7 0.9 0.11 1.63 2.88 28.0 0.40 2.52 4.13 6.55 2.05 3.37 5.34 846 KM-21-42A 786.7 787.6 0.9 0.03 3.61 2.18 17.0 0.70 3.36 5.51 8.74 2.58 4.22 6.70 781 KM-21-42A 805.4 811.1 5.6 6.17 0.92 0.18 39.5 0.01 7.12 11.68 18.53 6.43 10.54 16.72 802 including 807.0 808.9 2.0 10.72 0.87 0.11 61.8 0.00 11.79 19.32 30.66 10.74 17.60 27.93 KM-21-42A 840.9 877.2 36.3 0.55 0.62 1.35 10.7 0.13 1.56 2.56 4.06 1.34 2.20 3.49 848 KM-21-42B 808.0 811.2 3.2 0.29 2.06 5.77 63.0 0.94 4.47 7.33 11.63 3.74 6.13 9.72 790 KM-21-42B 816.9 819.9 3.0 2.31 0.66 1.23 16.0 0.15 3.35 5.49 8.71 2.99 4.90 7.77 810 KM-21-42B 835.5 840.8 5.3 0.02 0.73 2.93 13.5 0.24 1.75 2.87 4.56 1.49 2.45 3.88 828 KM-21-42C 849.2 877.4 28.2 3.81 0.47 0.29 12.5 0.09 4.32 7.08 11.24 3.93 6.44 10.23 850 including 849.2 854.7 5.5 14.57 0.66 0.16 37.5 0.03 15.34 25.14 39.89 14.11 23.12 36.70 including 863.8 869.4 5.6 2.29 1.17 0.59 13.1 0.25 3.39 5.55 8.81 2.96 4.85 7.70 including 874.8 877.4 2.6 2.83 0.26 0.03 7.2 0.01 3.06 5.02 7.96 2.80 4.59 7.28 KM-21-42C 886.1 889.1 3.0 0.87 0.88 0.50 5.2 0.05 1.65 2.71 4.30 1.40 2.30 3.65 855 KM-21-43 583.7 607.1 23.4 0.39 0.25 3.68 3.1 0.02 1.98 3.25 5.15 1.79 2.93 4.65 586 including 598.9 599.8 0.9 0.50 0.18 11.30 3.0 0.03 4.99 8.17 12.97 4.56 7.48 11.87 KM-21-43 616.0 633.1 17.1 1.81 0.17 0.14 8.2 0.03 2.04 3.34 5.31 1.86 3.05 4.84 616 including 631.2 633.1 1.8 6.30 0.61 0.09 25.0 0.01 6.91 11.32 17.97 6.30 10.32 16.38 KM-21-44 353.4 377.3 23.9 0.34 0.97 2.52 18.3 0.33 2.12 3.47 5.50 1.79 2.93 4.65 185 including 354.0 356.6 2.6 0.23 2.14 7.97 38.9 0.68 5.06 8.29 13.15 4.30 7.05 11.19 KM-21-45 459.6 463.0 3.4 0.32 0.62 6.63 82.3 0.87 4.10 6.71 10.65 3.55 5.82 9.24 459 including 461.2 462.1 0.9 0.15 1.23 16.90 182.0 2.50 9.39 15.38 24.41 8.17 13.39 21.26 KM-21-46 350.4 362.9 12.4 0.66 2.61 3.69 40.6 0.39 4.08 6.69 10.61 3.34 5.48 8.70 157 including 350.4 353.3 2.8 0.77 5.19 6.83 107.0 0.72 7.58 12.42 19.70 6.11 10.01 15.88 KM-21-47 433.9 435.9 2.0 0.16 1.88 9.28 138.7 2.17 6.46 10.58 16.79 5.46 8.95 14.20 432 KM-21-48 605.2 610.7 5.5 3.54 0.45 0.19 12.7 0.05 4.00 6.55 10.40 3.63 5.95 9.45 606 KM-21-48 630.3 634.6 4.3 1.11 0.34 0.69 12.7 0.11 1.71 2.80 4.45 1.52 2.49 3.95 631 KM-21-48 685.5 696.8 11.3 0.98 0.05 0.06 4.2 0.02 1.07 1.75 2.77 0.98 1.60 2.54 686 KM-21-48 715.1 718.4 3.4 2.08 0.04 0.03 4.3 0.01 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.98 3.25 5.16 716 KM-21-48 723.0 724.5 1.5 1.54 0.07 0.06 4.0 0.02 1.64 2.68 4.26 1.51 2.47 3.92 724 KM-21-48 735.5 743.6 8.1 0.34 0.60 1.52 9.2 0.07 1.38 2.26 3.59 1.18 1.93 3.06 737 KM-21-48A 538.0 539.5 1.5 0.31 1.17 2.79 29.0 0.52 2.44 4.01 6.36 2.05 3.35 5.32 538 KM-21-48A 687.9 696.9 9.0 1.64 0.36 0.79 7.9 0.01 2.23 3.66 5.80 2.01 3.29 5.22 688 including 687.9 688.8 0.9 0.15 1.53 5.35 5.0 0.01 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.71 4.45 7.06 including 694.9 696.0 1.1 8.36 0.80 0.10 40.0 0.03 9.21 15.10 23.96 8.39 13.75 21.81 KM-21-50 489.5 501.9 12.3 0.98 2.30 6.36 111.9 1.24 5.99 9.81 15.57 5.02 8.24 13.07 481 including 489.5 493.0 3.4 2.64 3.59 9.49 207.7 1.65 10.49 17.20 27.30 8.86 14.52 23.05 KM-21-50 509.0 562.1 53.1 0.44 0.84 1.28 35.8 0.27 1.79 2.93 4.65 1.48 2.42 3.84 501 including 538.1 545.6 7.5 0.28 1.94 2.62 112.8 0.82 3.55 5.81 9.23 2.82 4.63 7.34 KM-21-51B 860.5 870.2 9.8 3.00 0.13 0.10 6.5 0.05 3.18 5.21 8.27 2.93 4.80 7.62 including 864.7 865.6 0.9 8.70 0.09 0.09 16.0 0.10 8.93 14.64 23.24 8.27 13.55 21.51 KM-21-51B 881.5 884.2 2.7 0.52 0.22 0.62 28.3 0.14 1.15 1.88 2.98 0.99 1.61 2.56 KM-21-51B 893.7 903.4 9.8 1.51 0.10 0.06 4.4 0.01 1.63 2.67 4.24 1.49 2.45 3.89 including 898.2 899.3 1.1 6.56 0.11 0.10 15.0 0.04 6.79 11.13 17.67 6.28 10.29 16.32 KM-21-52 751.5 758.2 6.7 1.18 0.66 0.98 18.2 0.14 2.14 3.50 5.56 1.86 3.05 4.84 743 KM-21-52 787.5 789.6 2.1 0.04 1.27 1.68 28.5 0.22 1.73 2.84 4.50 1.38 2.25 3.58 777 KM-21-52A 763.7 793.1 29.4 0.25 1.12 1.36 51.6 0.47 1.97 3.22 5.11 1.58 2.58 4.10 750 including 763.7 764.9 1.2 0.38 3.01 8.69 132.0 1.68 6.97 11.43 18.13 5.80 9.50 15.08 including 771.8 774.5 2.7 1.39 2.46 4.59 116.4 1.82 5.98 9.81 15.56 5.00 8.19 12.99 including 781.5 787.6 6.1 0.31 2.63 1.64 119.5 0.65 3.64 5.97 9.47 2.81 4.60 7.30 KM-21-52A 801.3 802.5 1.2 0.42 0.90 1.29 82.0 0.17 2.15 3.52 5.59 1.73 2.83 4.50 789 KM-21-52A 818.8 820.2 1.4 0.39 1.62 1.29 188.0 0.36 3.45 5.65 8.96 2.66 4.35 6.91 805 KM-21-52A 831.2 852.4 21.2 0.05 0.91 0.80 27.2 0.29 1.19 1.95 3.10 0.93 1.52 2.42 817 including 837.0 841.6 4.6 0.03 2.16 1.34 69.0 0.79 2.59 4.24 6.73 1.98 3.24 5.14 KM-21-55 302.7 308.5 5.8 0.66 0.44 0.53 15.8 0.10 1.28 2.10 3.33 1.10 1.80 2.86 153 KM-21-56 434.6 435.9 1.2 1.53 0.39 0.13 19.0 0.01 1.97 3.23 5.12 1.75 2.86 4.54 403 KM-21-56 499.1 501.5 2.4 1.53 0.18 7.15 6.4 0.02 4.45 7.29 11.57 4.07 6.68 10.59 456 including 499.1 500.2 1.1 1.97 0.31 14.55 7.0 0.02 7.81 12.81 20.33 7.16 11.73 18.61 KM-21-56 524.0 525.0 1.1 0.97 0.12 0.07 5.0 0.03 1.12 1.83 2.91 1.01 1.66 2.64 480 KM-21-56 558.2 563.6 5.3 0.82 0.99 3.09 27.0 0.06 2.84 4.65 7.38 2.44 4.00 6.35 490 KM-21-56 577.0 578.2 1.2 0.02 1.66 0.47 5.0 0.02 1.26 2.06 3.27 0.92 1.52 2.41 500 KM-21-57 776.5 784.3 7.8 0.26 2.30 2.59 57.9 0.68 3.27 5.36 8.51 2.61 4.28 6.79 including 777.8 778.8 0.9 0.25 6.62 11.45 105.0 3.33 10.26 16.81 26.68 8.37 13.72 21.77 KM-21-57 819.9 835.5 15.5 1.29 2.17 2.58 90.9 0.27 4.39 7.19 11.41 3.61 5.92 9.40 780 including 824.0 827.5 3.5 3.69 4.67 3.81 228.5 0.29 9.88 16.19 25.69 8.13 13.33 21.15 KM-21-57 852.5 853.6 1.1 0.30 3.10 2.33 92.0 0.57 3.94 6.46 10.25 3.06 5.02 7.97 820 KM-21-57A 728.6 735.5 6.9 2.49 1.04 0.57 6.6 0.02 3.40 5.57 8.84 3.00 4.92 7.81 719 KM-21-57A 759.6 821.4 61.9 1.08 2.60 3.73 32.0 0.50 4.46 7.31 11.60 3.71 6.08 9.65 745 including 762.3 783.3 21.0 0.42 6.78 9.49 67.9 0.49 8.84 14.50 23.00 7.12 11.67 18.52 KM-22-57B 736.7 862.0 125.3 2.40 0.90 1.29 18.7 0.13 3.62 5.93 9.42 3.20 5.25 8.33 728 including 739.7 741.6 1.8 9.42 2.37 0.32 8.5 0.03 11.06 18.12 28.76 9.93 16.28 25.84 including 798.3 805.6 7.3 6.35 0.81 3.76 19.5 0.14 8.47 13.89 22.04 7.72 12.65 20.08 KM-22-60 554.7 648.0 93.3 1.36 5.65 3.25 32.6 0.34 6.39 10.47 16.62 5.08 8.32 13.21 557 including 591.6 597.7 6.1 0.58 5.62 12.00 56.3 1.40 9.37 15.37 24.38 7.78 12.75 20.24 including 627.0 644.5 17.5 5.22 25.37 4.71 100.6 0.59 23.44 38.42 60.98 18.05 29.59 46.95 including 634.3 635.5 1.2 5.63 273.00 0.18 715.0 0.28 177.99 291.74 462.98 126.03 206.57 327.82

The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 76%. (2) Assumptions used in USD for the copper and gold Metal Equivalent calculations were metal prices of $4.63/lb Copper, $1937/oz Gold, $25/oz Silver, $1.78/lb Zinc, and $1.02/lb Pb. Assumed metal recoveries (rec.), based on a preliminary review of historic data by SRK and ProcessIQ2, were 93% for copper, 92% for zinc, 90% for lead, 72% silver, and 70% for gold. The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (93% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.61)(72% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0079)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.3844)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.2203)(93% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (g/t)(72% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.638)(93% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.01291)(72% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.6299)(93% rec.) +(Lead (%) x 0.3609)(93% rec.). Analyzed Metal Equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

Table 3. Results of Phase 1 Drill Program at Kay Mine, Yavapai County, Arizona. The true width of mineralization is estimated to be 50% to 99% of reported core width, with an average of 80%.

Analyzed Grade Analyzed Metal Equivalent Hole ID From m To m Length m Cu % Au g/t Zn % Ag g/t Pb % Cu eq % Au eq g/t Zn eq% KM-20-01 275.8 281.5 5.6 0.57 0.48 1.20 11.6 0.18 1.70 1.61 4.51 including 275.8 276.5 0.6 0.50 1.22 5.04 32.0 0.73 4.23 4.01 11.22 including 279.8 281.5 1.6 1.21 0.98 1.49 22.6 0.23 3.10 2.94 8.22 KM-20-02 297.8 300.8 3.0 0.77 0.20 0.04 1.4 0.01 1.01 0.96 2.69 KM-20-03 256.3 259.1 2.7 3.40 1.01 0.65 69.6 0.09 5.41 5.13 14.35 including 256.3 257.3 0.9 7.42 1.79 1.11 56.0 0.17 10.32 9.78 27.37 KM-20-03 292.2 292.6 0.5 2.43 0.19 0.15 2.0 0.04 2.72 2.57 7.20 KM-20-03 295.4 295.8 0.5 1.35 0.80 0.91 6.0 0.06 2.61 2.47 6.92 KM-20-03A 252.4 256.9 4.6 3.70 2.55 0.27 35.6 0.03 6.85 6.49 18.15 including 252.4 253.1 0.8 9.74 6.34 0.40 164.0 0.11 18.19 17.24 48.23 KM-20-05 266.6 269.0 2.4 6.47 1.94 0.57 43.3 0.14 9.19 8.71 24.37 including 266.6 267.8 1.2 10.60 2.21 1.05 50.0 0.26 13.89 13.16 36.83 KM-20-06 267.9 281.5 13.5 1.02 0.85 1.23 45.6 0.30 2.92 2.77 7.75 including 267.9 268.4 0.5 1.54 2.20 6.10 31.0 0.81 6.73 6.38 17.85 including 276.6 281.5 4.9 1.86 0.87 1.96 92.1 0.42 4.54 4.30 12.04 including 280.0 281.0 1.1 3.22 1.03 0.64 340.0 0.04 7.82 7.41 20.74 KM-20-09 588.1 588.4 0.3 0.91 1.74 1.86 15.0 0.40 3.72 3.52 9.86 KM-20-09 613.4 614.1 0.7 0.90 1.81 1.04 10.0 0.08 3.32 3.15 8.81 KM-20-09 614.6 614.9 0.3 2.64 0.36 0.98 19.0 0.10 3.60 3.41 9.54 KM-20-09 632.8 638.9 6.1 0.12 4.18 8.02 41.7 0.82 8.23 7.80 21.83 including 633.6 637.9 4.4 0.15 5.46 9.06 33.1 0.50 9.81 9.29 26.00 including 636.9 637.9 1.1 0.17 9.77 14.65 68.0 0.78 16.92 16.03 44.86 KM-20-10 563.6 568.5 4.9 2.39 2.16 3.27 24.9 0.31 6.24 5.92 16.55 including 563.6 566.6 3.0 3.66 2.42 3.16 28.2 0.32 7.78 7.38 20.64 including 567.2 568.5 1.2 0.33 2.52 5.10 28.4 0.43 5.33 5.05 14.12 KM-20-10 574.2 574.9 0.6 0.12 4.33 11.30 113.0 0.16 10.09 9.56 26.75 KM-20-10 577.7 579.3 1.6 0.03 0.70 4.38 45.9 0.68 3.09 2.93 8.20 KM-20-10 582.3 583.1 0.8 0.03 0.42 2.90 51.0 1.07 2.42 2.29 6.40 KM-20-10A 521.2 522.5 1.3 2.13 1.27 7.46 51.1 0.91 7.07 6.70 18.75 KM-20-10A 527.9 538.6 10.7 1.32 1.66 2.58 27.2 0.30 4.40 4.17 11.66 including 527.9 529.4 1.5 6.69 0.92 1.62 30.2 0.07 8.59 8.14 22.77 including 532.2 535.3 3.1 0.72 1.75 2.99 34.3 0.42 4.17 3.95 11.07 including 537.2 538.6 1.4 0.16 7.29 9.06 79.2 0.60 12.24 11.60 32.44 KM-20-10B 503.0 530.7 27.6 0.87 0.97 1.76 21.3 0.32 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 503.0 509.6 6.6 1.78 1.55 2.55 29.8 0.37 4.79 4.54 12.70 including 513.9 518.3 4.4 1.08 1.89 4.05 47.4 0.68 5.29 5.01 14.02 including 527.2 530.7 3.5 1.91 2.32 3.93 52.9 0.99 6.68 6.33 17.72 KM-20-10C 523.9 530.7 6.8 0.58 3.32 5.84 102.0 1.15 7.65 7.25 20.28 including 523.9 528.2 4.3 0.88 4.89 7.61 125.2 1.45 10.60 10.05 28.11 including 525.6 526.4 0.8 0.52 16.65 21.40 214.0 2.76 29.15 27.62 77.29 KM-20-11 554.1 556.9 2.7 4.14 2.83 3.56 70.0 0.28 9.23 8.75 24.48 KM-20-12 371.9 376.7 4.9 3.99 0.37 0.62 12.4 0.07 4.76 4.51 12.61 including 371.9 373.7 1.9 8.49 0.67 1.53 28.0 0.16 10.10 9.57 26.77 KM-20-12 379.5 405.4 25.9 0.73 0.08 0.08 2.3 0.01 0.87 0.82 2.30 KM-20-13 443.6 486.8 43.1 1.68 1.26 1.67 23.3 0.24 3.94 3.73 10.45 including 444.4 459.6 15.2 3.42 1.80 2.36 38.5 0.39 6.71 6.36 17.80 including 444.4 447.1 2.7 1.02 3.74 10.64 55.0 1.88 10.14 9.61 26.89 including 451.4 455.8 4.4 8.41 1.18 0.16 65.3 0.02 10.34 9.80 27.42 KM-20-14 421.7 461.6 39.9 1.47 1.00 1.67 18.4 0.19 3.40 3.22 9.00 including 426.3 429.8 3.5 9.56 1.28 0.95 30.0 0.07 11.58 10.98 30.71 including 457.2 460.7 3.5 0.36 2.58 8.33 26.3 0.38 6.61 6.26 17.52 KM-20-14A 404.6 409.0 4.4 1.67 1.48 2.50 79.2 0.41 5.07 4.80 13.44 including 404.6 406.4 1.7 4.08 2.46 5.02 173.6 0.53 10.41 9.87 27.61 KM-20-14A 421.0 443.5 22.5 0.86 0.72 1.51 15.9 0.18 2.41 2.28 6.38 including 421.0 421.8 0.8 9.81 2.91 1.69 45.0 0.19 14.01 13.28 37.15 including 421.0 425.0 4.1 3.23 1.14 1.30 21.4 0.14 5.17 4.90 13.71 KM-20-15 506.8 510.1 3.3 0.05 0.33 3.73 192.0 1.75 4.24 4.02 11.25 KM-20-16 480.4 518.8 38.4 0.85 0.81 2.24 24.3 0.25 2.87 2.72 7.61 including 480.4 492.9 12.5 1.63 1.98 4.23 48.5 0.50 5.95 5.64 15.78 including 480.4 483.4 3.0 2.40 4.74 7.49 77.9 0.91 11.29 10.70 29.93 including 489.8 492.9 3.0 3.61 2.59 6.90 100.7 0.92 10.22 9.68 27.10

Table 4. Locations of Phase 1 and 2 Program drill holes completed at Kay Mine, Arizona

Hole ID Phase Drill

Pad Zone Collar East

WGS84 Collar

North

WGS84 Collar Elev

m Collar

Az Collar

Dip Total

Depth

m Distance

Drilled

Below

Wedge m KM-20-01 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 78 -48 335 335 KM-20-02 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 75 -50 304 304 KM-20-03 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 366 366 KM-20-03A 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 72 -43.3 321 177 KM-20-04 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 65.1 -47.5 354 354 KM-20-05 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 73.3 -47.2 349 349 KM-20-06 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81.3 -48.3 317 317 KM-20-07 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 85.6 -47.6 308 308 KM-20-08 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.1 -77.1 36 36 KM-20-09 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 92.1 -77 671 671 KM-20-10 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 645 645 KM-20-10A 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 600 297 KM-20-10B 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 555 258 KM-20-10C 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 96.3 -72.2 560 277 KM-20-11 1 Pad 3 North 392552 3769328 638 57.3 -67.5 653 653 KM-20-12 1 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 95.7 -70.8 583 583 KM-20-13 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -66.5 524 524 KM-20-14 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 550 550 KM-20-14A 1 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.6 -66 549 263 KM-20-15 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 106.7 -66.8 572 572 KM-20-16 1 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 91.5 -68.9 581 581 KM-21-17 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 90.5 -59.5 892 892 KM-21-18 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 518 518 KM-21-18A 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 89.8 -55 472 236 KM-21-19 2 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 59.3 -69.5 482 482 KM-21-20 2 Pad 2 North 392638 3769266 653 53.7 -67.3 553 553 KM-21-21 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 561 561 KM-21-21A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 126 -70 556 315 KM-21-22 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 725 725 KM-21-22A 2 Pad 3 Grav 392552 3769328 638 33 -63 694 419 KM-21-23 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 114.2 -66.3 528 528 KM-21-24 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 119 -75.1 623 623 KM-21-25 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 775 775 KM-21-25A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 746 263 KM-21-25B 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 80 -77.4 738 404 KM-21-26 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 118.2 -79.3 616 616 KM-21-27 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 859 859 KM-21-27A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 817 391 KM-21-27B 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 90.4 -86.7 823 427 KM-21-28 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 86.7 -70.5 774 774 KM-21-29 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 108.5 -54 489 489 KM-21-30 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 71.4 -53 539 539 KM-21-31 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 115 -62 618 618 KM-21-32 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 115 -45.6 496 496 KM-21-33 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 106.5 -53 458 458 KM-21-34 2 Pad 1 North 392684 3769388 643 81 -59 430 430 KM-21-35 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 102.5 -78.5 716 716 KM-21-36 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 132 -50 350 350 KM-21-37 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 20 -75 490 490 KM-21-38 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 109.2 -71.8 554 554 KM-21-39 2 Pad 4 Far North 392733 3769870 630 355 -71 427 427 KM-21-40 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 72.5 -80.4 742 742 KM-21-41 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 112 -77 610 610 KM-21-42 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 72.5 -86 958 958 KM-21-42A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 72.5 -86 929 334 KM-21-42B 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 72.5 -86 888 309 KM-21-42C 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 72.5 -86 953 389 KM-21-43 2 Pad 1 N&S 392684 3769388 643 103.5 -83.8 686 686 KM-21-44 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 124 -42.8 431 431 KM-21-45 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 102 -63.4 522 522 KM-21-46 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 123.5 -45 412 412 KM-21-47 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 97.6 -59.8 511 511 KM-21-48 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 99 -86.5 784 784 KM-21-48A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 99 -86.5 740 435 KM-21-49 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 73.3 -71 326 326 KM-21-50 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 71.3 -74.3 636 636 KM-21-51 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 20 -80.5 1017 1017 KM-21-51A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 20 -80.5 1013 611 KM-21-51B 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 20 -80.5 986 635 KM-21-52 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 65.2 -86.8 849 849 KM-21-52A 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 65.2 -86.8 906 602 KM-21-53 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 133.4 -45 582 582 KM-21-54 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 127.5 -45 523 523 KM-21-55 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 113 -45 479 479 KM-21-56 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 106.7 -81 685 685 KM-21-57 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 28 -85.2 1002 1002 KM-21-57A 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 28 -85.2 857 308 KM-22-57B 2 Pad 2 South 392638 3769266 653 28 -85.2 887 354 KM-21-58 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 106 -82.8 759 759 KM-21-58A 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 106 -82.8 680 315 KM-21-58B 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 106 -82.8 708 403 KM-21-59 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 70 -89 3729 -- KM-22-59A 2 Pad 3 South 392552 3769328 638 70 -89 3234 2000 KM-22-60 2 Pad 1 South 392684 3769388 643 105 -82.8 2330 --

Covid-19 Monitoring and Mitigation Procedures

The Company's drill contractor, Boart Longyear, has instituted Covid-19 monitoring procedures for all drill crew members, including daily temperature and symptom checks. Arizona Metals Corp will be provided with daily health tracking updates for the drill crews and has also instituted its own social distancing policies and provided a guidance manual for employees at site.

About Arizona Metals Corp

Arizona Metals Corp owns 100% of the Kay Mine Property in Yavapai County, which is located on a combination of patented and BLM claims totaling 1,300 acres that are not subject to any royalties. An historic estimate by Exxon Minerals in 1982 reported a "proven and probable reserve of 6.4 million short tons at a grade of 2.2% copper, 2.8 g/t gold, 3.03% zinc, and 55 g/t silver." (Fellows, M.L., 1982, Kay Mine massive sulfide deposit: Internal report prepared for Exxon Minerals Company, November 1982, 29 p.) The historic estimate at the Kay Mine was reported by Exxon Minerals in 1982. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a "qualified person" (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to be a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

The Kay Mine is a steeply dipping VMS deposit that has been defined from a depth of 60 m to at least 900 m. It is open for expansion on strike and at depth.

The Company also owns 100% of the Sugarloaf Peak Property, in La Paz County, which is located on 4,400 acres of BLM claims. Sugarloaf is a heap-leach, open-pit target and has a historic estimate of "100 million tons containing 1.5 million ounces gold" at a grade of 0.5 g/t (Dausinger, 1983, Westworld Resources).

The historic estimate at the Sugarloaf Peak Property was reported by Westworld Resources in 1983. The historic estimate has not been verified as a current mineral resource. None of the key assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historic estimate were reported, and no resource categories were used. Significant data compilation, re-drilling and data verification may be required by a qualified person before the historic estimate can be verified and upgraded to a current mineral resource. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and Arizona Metals is not treating the historic estimate as a current mineral resource.

Qualified Person and Quality Assurance/Quality Control

All of Arizona Metals' drill sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") protocol which includes the insertion of blind standard reference materials and blanks at regular intervals. Logging and sampling were completed at Arizona Metals' core handling facilities located in Anthem and Black Canyon City, Arizona. Drill core was diamond sawn on site and half drill-core samples were securely transported to ALS Laboratories' ("ALS") sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona. Sample pulps were sent to ALS's labs in Vancouver, Canada, for analysis.

Gold content was determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge with ICP finish (ALS method Au-AA23). Silver and 32 other elements were analyzed by ICP methods with four-acid digestion (ALS method ME-ICP61a). Over-limit samples for Au, Ag, Cu, and Zn were determined by ore-grade analyses Au-GRA21, Ag-OG62, Cu-OG62, and Zn-OG62, respectively.

ALS Laboratories is independent of Arizona Metals Corp. and its Vancouver facility is ISO 17025 accredited. ALS also performed its own internal QA/QC procedures to assure the accuracy and integrity of results. Parameters for ALS' internal and Arizona Metals' external blind quality control samples were acceptable for the samples analyzed. Arizona Metals is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery, or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein.

The qualified person who reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this release is David Smith, CPG, a qualified person as defined in National Instrument43-101-Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for this news release and has reviewed and approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Smith is the Vice-President, Exploration of the Company. Mr. Smith supervised the drill program and verified the data disclosed, including sampling, analytical and QA/QC data, underlying the technical information in this news release, including reviewing the reports of ALS, methodologies, results, and all procedures undertaken for quality assurance and quality control in a manner consistent with industry practice, and all matters were consistent and accurate according to his professional judgement. There were no limitations on the verification process.

Disclaimer

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding drill results and future drilling and assays, the resumption of drilling and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations of the Company. In making the forward- looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: availability of financing; delay or failure to receive required permits or regulatory approvals; and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward- looking statements or otherwise.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE (NOR ITS REGULATORY SERVICE PROVIDER) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

Not for distribution to US newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination directly, or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States

1 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004

2 SRK Consulting (Canada) Inc., March 2022, Updated Metallurgical Review, Kay Mine, Arizona. Report 3CA061.004

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220411005314/en/

Contact

For further information:

Marc Pais

President and CEO Arizona Metals Corp.

(416) 565-7689

mpais@arizonametalscorp.com

www.arizonametalscorp.com

https://twitter.com/ArizonaCorp