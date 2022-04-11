Lahontan Gold Corp. Announces Trading to Commence on TSX Venture Exchange

Toronto, April 11, 2022 - Lahontan Gold Corp. (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "LG" effective market open on April 13, 2022.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,950,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Lahontan Gold Corp:

Lahontan Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company that holds, through its US subsidiaries, three top-tier gold and silver exploration properties in the Walker Lane of mining friendly Nevada. Lahontan's flagship property, the 18 km2 Santa Fe Project, is a past producing gold and silver mine with excellent potential to host significant gold and silver resources (past production of 345,000 ounces of gold and 710,000 ounces of silver between 1988 and 1992; Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, 1996). Modeling of over 110,000 metres of historic drilling, geologic mapping, and geochemical sampling outline both shallow, oxidized gold and silver mineralization as well as deeper high grade potential resources. The Company plans an aggressive 25,000 metre drilling program with the goal of publishing a National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") compliant mineral resource estimate in 2022. For more information, please visit our website: www.lahontangoldcorp.com

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Quentin J. Browne, P.Geo., Consulting Geologist to Lahontan Gold Corp., who is a qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

For further information, please contact:

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Kimberly Ann, Chairwoman, CEO, President & Director

Phone: (530) 414-4400

Email: kimberly.ann@lahontangoldcorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

