TomaGold intersects 1.83 g/t Au over 52.3 m, including 125 g/t Au over 0.5 m at a depth of 350 m at Obalski

MONTREAL, April 14, 2022 - TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) ("TomaGold" or the "Corporation") is pleased to report the last results of its 11,500-metre drilling program on its wholly-owned Obalski property in Chibougamau, Quebec. In this latest phase, the Corporation drilled five holes for a total of 2,409 m.

Table 1: Best drilling results

Hole Zone Section From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Depth

(m) OBS-22-016 A-Po 300+00 E 258.35 283.50 25.15 0.31 0.58 0.06 200 OBS-22-017 C 300+00 E 193.20 194.00 0.80 3.83 8.30 0.42 165 A-Po 297.95 314.90 16.95 0.33 0.09 0.03 260 A-Po 343.90 353.25 9.35 6.07 3.29 0.08 295 Including 349.90 350.80 0.90 60.60 31.80 0.60 OBS-22-018 C 300+00 E 306.85 310.45 3.60 0.43 0.63 0.02 285 OBS-22-019 A-Po 175+00 E 374.70 427.00 52.30 1.83 0.73 0.04 350 Including 423.80 424.30 0.50 125.00 45.80 3.30

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

"This program was a true success as it allowed us to expand the mineralization at depth on Obalski with significant gold intersections, further demonstrating the mineral potential of our property," said David Grondin, President and CEO of TomaGold. "The upcoming program slated for June will be even more exciting as we will continue to test the extensions of the mineralization, in addition to drilling anomalies detected to the west of the property following the results of the induced polarization survey."

Table 2: Results of the 2021-22 drilling program on Obalski

Hole Zone Section Length

(m)* Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Depth

(m) OBS-21-001 C 450+00 E 0.65 12.45 17.70 0.53 93 A-Po 0.55 1.93 1.80 - 234 OBS-21-002 C 450+00 E 1.10 1.38 1.39 - 100 A 0.50 67.10 40.10 2.32 205 D 0.90 2.59 3.10 - 236 A-Po 1.10 47.40 87.60 7.06 298 OBS-21-003 A-Po 450+00 E 11.95 0.51 1.84 0.12 276 Including 1.30 1.58 4.80 0.19 Including 1.10 1.20 4.20 0.53 A-Po 0.50 6.35 1.90 - 376 A-Po 7.10 0.26 2.13 - 419 OBS-21-004 A-Po - - - - - - OBS-21-005 A-Po 120+00 E 4.05 3.01 3.35 - 200 OBS-21-005A A-Po 120+00 E 49.25 0.21 0.19 0.04 374 OBS-21-006 A-Po 120+00 E 1.90 0.24 0.68 - 250 OBS-21-007 A-Po 120+00 E 20.75 0.43 0.29 - 385 OBS-21-008 A-Po 150+00 E 12.55 0.85 1.40 0.11 185 Including A-Po 2.10 3.40 4.73 0.65 OBS-21-009 A-Po 150+00 E 28.50 1.41 0.81 - 200 Including A-Po 1.50 6.84 1.50 - Including A-Po 4.50 4.03 2.87 - OBS-21-010 A-Po 150+00 E 45.95 0.32 0.35 - 425 OBS-21-010A A-Po 150+00 E 54.80 0.33 0.20 - 425 Including A-Po 3.50 1.44 0.80 - OBS-21-011 A-Po 200+00 E 0.50 1.60 2.60 - 210 OBS-21-012 A-Po 200+00 E 27.50 0.39 0.83 - 300 OBS-21-013 A-Po 200+00 E 1.40 0.76 2.10 0.14 450 OBS-21-014 A-Po 250+00 E 8.90 0.62 0.12 - 210 OBS-21-014A A-Po 250+00 E 7.70 0.89 0.32 - 230 OBS-21-015 A-Po 250+00 E 3.20 23.78 16.55 1.00 330 Including A-Po 0.45 167.50 112.00 6.08 OBS-21-015A A-Po 250+00 E 10.50 5.06 3.27 - 360 Including A-Po 0.65 71.00 31.40 - OBS-22-016 A-Po 300+00 E 25.15 0.31 0.58 0.06 200 OBS-22-017 C 300+00 E 0.80 3.83 8.30 0.42 165 A-Po 16.95 0.33 0.09 0.03 260 A-Po 9.35 6.07 3.29 0.08 295 Including 0.90 60.60 31.80 0.60 OBS-22-018 C 300+00 E 3.60 0.43 0.63 0.02 285 OBS-22-019 A-Po 175+00 E 52.30 1.83 0.73 0.04 350 Including 0.50 125.00 45.80 3.30

* True width is estimated at 65-70% of core length.

Sample preparation and analysis

TomaGold has implemented and is adhering to a strict Quality Assurance/Quality Control program for the current drilling program. The core is sawed in half, with one half kept as a witness sample in Chibougamau and the other half shipped directly by bus to ALS Chemex in Val-d'Or, Quebec. ALS grinds the half core to 1/8", split it into two halves and keeps one half as a witness (reject) in Val-d'Or. ALS pulverizes the other half to minus 150 mesh, takes a 50 g sample for analysis and keeps the rest, identified as "pulp".

The technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Andr? Jean, P.Eng., the Corporation's Director of Exploration and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101.

About the Obalski property

The Obalski property covers 345 hectares about 2 km south of Chibougamau, Quebec. Discovered in 1928, the Obalski deposit produced 100,273 tonnes at grades of 1.14% Cu, 2.08 g/t Au and 6.04 g/t Ag from the A zone between 1964 to 1972, and around 9,000 tonnes at a reported grade of 8.5 g/t Au from the D zone in 1984 (Source: SIGEOM and Camchib Exploration internal reports).

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corp. (TSXV: LOT) is a Canadian mineral exploration corporation engaged in the acquisition, assessment, exploration and development of gold mineral properties. TomaGold has interests in five gold properties near the Chibougamau mining camp in northern Quebec: Obalski, Monster Lake East, Monster Lake West, Hazeur and Lac Doda. It also participates in a joint venture with Evolution Mining Ltd. and New Gold Inc., through which it holds a 24.5% interest in the Baird property, near the Red Lake mining camp in Ontario.

Contact:

David Grondin

President and Chief Executive Officer

(514) 583-3490

www.tomagoldcorp.com

