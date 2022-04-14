PT Freeport Indonesia Completes Sale of $3.0 Billion of Senior Notes

PT Freeport Indonesia ("PT-FI" or the "Company") announced today that it has completed the sale of $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of senior notes (collectively, the "Notes"). Following is a summary of the three tranches of debt:

Description Amount Maturity (in millions) 4.763% Senior Notes $750.0 Due April 14, 2027 5.315% Senior Notes $1,500.0 Due April 14, 2032 6.200% Senior Notes $750.0 Due April 14, 2052 Total $3,000.0

The Notes are rated "Baa3" by Moody's and "BBB-" by Fitch.

PT-FI intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes Offering to finance its smelter projects, refinancing and for general corporate purposes.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities plc are the joint global coordinators for the offering. HSBC, Mandiri Securities Pte. Ltd., Mizuho Securities Asia Limited and SMBC Nikko Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, are the joint bookrunners for the offering. CIMB Bank Berhad, Labuan Offshore Branch, IMI - Intesa Sanpaolo, Malayan Banking Berhad, Standard Chartered Bank and United Overseas Bank Limited are the co-managers for the Notes Offering (collectively, the "Initial Purchasers").

The Notes have been offered (i) in the United States to persons reasonably believed by the Initial Purchasers to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and (ii) outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

The Notes may not be offered or sold (i) in Indonesia to Indonesian citizens or residents or foreign parties, or (ii) outside Indonesia to Indonesian citizens wherever they are domiciled, or to Indonesian residents, in a manner which constitutes a public offering of the securities under Indonesian Law No. 8 of 1995 on Capital Markets and its implementing regulations, or a private placement of the securities under the OJK Regulation No. 30/POJK.04/2019 on the Issuance of Debt Securities and/or Sukuk without a Public Offering. PT-FI does not intend to register any portion of the Notes Offering in Indonesia or to conduct a public offering of the Notes in Indonesia.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities, nor shall there be a sale of the securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. A rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold the securities and may be subject to suspension, reduction or withdrawal at any time by the relevant rating agency. The significance of each rating should be analyzed independently from any other rating.

About PT-FI

PT-FI operates one of the world's largest copper and gold mines at the Grasberg minerals district in Papua, Indonesia. PT-FI produces copper concentrate that contains significant quantities of gold and silver. PT-FI is owned 51.24% collectively by PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminum (Persero) (PT Inalum, also known as MIND ID), an Indonesia state-owned enterprise, and PT Indonesia Papua Metal Dan Mineral, and 48.76% by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), one of the world's largest publicly traded copper producers listed on the New York Stock Exchange. FCX manages the mining operations of PT-FI. PT-FI also owns a 39.5% interest in the PT Smelting copper smelter in Gresik, Indonesia and is constructing a greenfield smelter to increase in-country copper concentrate processing capacity. PT-FI has successfully operated in Indonesia for approximately 55 years.

