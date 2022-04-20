Norra Metals Completes Geophysical Airborne Survey at Meråker Project, Norway

VANCOUVER, April 20, 2022 - Norra Metals Corp. ("Norra" or the "Company") (TSXV: NORA) (Frankfurt: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is pleased to announce that it has completed ~1054-line kilometers, or 219 Km2, corresponding to 100% property coverage, helicopter airborne magnetic, electromagnetic and radiometric survey over the area of the Meråker Project ("Meråker" or the "Project") in central Norway. The objective of the survey was to obtain a dense high resolution magnetic, electromagnetic and radiometric dataset over the Meråker area merging the reprocessed 1991 data in conjunction with this new survey. The final dataset results of a 100m line spacing that will aid in general understanding of the regional geology of the area as well as better definition of the previously selected targets and identify new ones.

The Meråker survey was done under the same agreement between Norra Metals and NGU (Norwegian Geological Survey) signed for Bleikvassli Project (see news release of April 12, 2022).

The survey was flown by NGU with a 200m line spacing with 90º azimuth. The average speed was 109 km/h and height clearance for the magnetometer and the electromagnetic probe was 45.3m and for the spectrometer was 75.3m. NGU had flown over the same area in 1991 (~4250-line kilometers or 850 Km2, 90º azimuth, 200m line spacing) and the new flight was intended to intercalate the new flight lines with old ones in a way to increase data density and resolution (Figure 1). The magnetic and radiometric data from 2021/22 were merged with the data from 1991, except the electromagnetic survey due to the different type of instruments and incompatible transmission frequencies.

Figure 1. - Meråker survey area with flight paths

Mr. Paulo Nuno de Sá Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, stated, "The acquisition of high-quality and high-density geophysical data is particularly important for Meråker project because it covers the entire area of the project and fills the gap of absence of modern geophysical surveys for several decades. The future data processing with techniques suitable for understanding the regional geology, structural and mineralization controls will aid to define geophysical targets and/or enhance the previous selected ones."

Airborne Survey Technical Parameters

NGU used a modified Hummingbird electromagnetic and magnetic system installed in a Eurocopter AS350-B3 (LN-OSD) helicopter designed to obtain low level, low speed detailed airborne magnetic and electromagnetic data. The system was supplemented by 1024 channel gamma ray spectrometer to acquire radiometric data. The instrument specifications are listed in Table 1.

The magnetic data were recorded at 0.2 second intervals resulting in approximately 6m average point spacing. The data was visually inspected and spikes were removed and after several corrections were applied before gridding.

The electromagnetic data were recorded at 0.1 second intervals resulting in data with a sample increment of 3m along the ground on average. The electromagnetic system transmits five fixed frequencies and records an in-phase and a quadrature response for each of the four coil sets of the system. The received signals were processed and used for computation of an apparent resistivity.

The radiometric data were recorded at every 1 second intervals giving a point spacing of approximately 30.3m. The radiometric data were processed using standard procedures recommended by International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA).

For quality control, the surveys, altitude and navigation data were monitored on four separate windows in the operator's display during the flight while they were recorded in three streams to the PC hard drive.

The above parameters allow for recognizing sufficient details in the data to detect subtle anomalies that may represent mineralization and/or rocks of different composition.

Table 1. Instrument specifications

INSTRUMENT PRODUCER/MODEL ACCURACY/SENSITIVITY SAMPLING FREQUENCY/INTERVAL Magnetometer Scintrex Cs-2 <2.5nT throug. Range /0.0006nT ?Hz rms 5 Hz base magnetometer GEM GSM-19 0.1 nT 3 s Eletromagnetic Geotech Hummingbird 1-2 ppm 10 Hz Gama spectometer Radiation solutions RSX-5 1024 ch's, 16 litres down, 4 litres up 1 Hz Radar altimeter Honeywell/KRA-10A ±5ft 40-100 ft; ±5% 100-500ft; ±7% 500-2500ft 1 Hz Pressure/temperature Honeywell PPT ±0.03% FS 1 Hz Navigation Topcon GPS-receiver ±5 meters 1 Hz Acquisition NGU custom software

Qualified Person

Mr. Paulo Nuno De Sa Caessa, EurGeol., VP Exploration, who is the Qualified Person for Norra Metals Corp. and responsible for the review and preparation of the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Norra Metals

Norra Metals Corp. (TSX-V: NORA) (FSE: 1KO) (OTC: NRRMF) is a Canadian-based precious and base metals exploration company. The Company's Norwegian assets include the past-producing Bleikvassli polymetallic, zinc-copper-lead-silver underground mine project and the high-grade Meråker copper-zinc- gold exploration project. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the Pyramid copper-gold porphyry project located in Northwest British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.norrametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Norra Metals Corp.

Per: "Minaz Devji"

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

This press release contains "forward-looking information" that is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to the Company's exploration and development plans. The words "will", "anticipated", "plans" or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Norra Metals Corp.