Lake Resources NL: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is providing a clean solution to the delivery of high quality lithium into the battery materials supply chain powering the energy transition. Lake uses disruptive, direct extraction technology (DLE) from its partner, Lilac Solutions Inc in California (Lilac), who is earning into the flagship Kachi Project, for efficient production of high purity lithium with significant ESG benefits. No mining is involved in the brine processing.Production from the flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project is targeted to commence in 2024 at a rate of 50,000 tpa lithium carbonate. Kachi is indicatively financed into production with long dated low cost project finance from the UK Export Finance and Canada's EDC for approximately 70% of the total finance required for Kachi's development, subject to standard project finance terms (ASX release 11 Aug 2021).Lake's development plan uses a cost-effective DLE method that enables Lake to come to market quickly at significant scale with strong ESG benefits, a low carbon (CO2) footprint, low water and low land use.High purity battery quality lithium carbonate (99.97% purity) has been produced (ASX release 20 Oct 2020) from pilot plant modules, which performed successfully in NMC622-based lithium-ion battery test cells (ASX release 2 Mar 2021). A Lilac demonstration plant has been assembled and dispatched to the Kachi Project (ASX release 3 Mar 2022).Lake aims to bring forward development projects at Olaroz, Cauchari and Paso targeting annual production of 100,000 tonnes of high purity lithium chemical to market by 2030.To view the Quarterly Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/61XEGC9W





