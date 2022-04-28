Honey Badger Silver Inc. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSX-V:TUF)(OTCQB:HBEIF), the silver-focused mineral company based in Toronto, Canada with an extensive portfolio of interests in the Thunder Bay Cobalt-Silver District and in southeast and south central Yukon, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 at the Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at 5:30PM PST. John H Hill, Director of Honey Badger Silver Inc., will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors, as well as, in person, 1-on-1 investor meetings over two days.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 in Las Vegas

Date: Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Time: 2:30 PM Eastern Time/ 5:30 PM Pacific Time

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2862/45111

If you would like to book 1on1 investor meetings with Honey Badgr Silver Inc., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1on1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue.

The Planet MicroCap Showcase 2022 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Honey Badger Silver Inc.

Honey Badger Silver is a Canadian silver company based in Toronto, Ontario focused on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces. The Company is led by a highly- experienced leadership team with a track record of value creation, backed by a skilled technical team. With a dominant land position in Ontario's historic Thunder Bay Silver District and advanced projects in the southeast and south-central Yukon including the Plata property 180 kms to the east of the Keno Hill silver district, Honey Badger is positioning to be a top-tier silver company.

About SNN.Network

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Name: Christina Slater

Phone: 647-249-9301

Address: 2704-401 Bay Street Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2Y4

Email: cslater@honeybadgersilver.com

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/699291/Honey-Badger-Silver-Incto-Present-at-the-Planet-MicroCap-Showcase-2022-in-Las-Vegas-on-Wednesday-May-4-2022