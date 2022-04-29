Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Yamana Gold Announces Voting Results From Annual Meeting of Shareholders

00:22 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, April 28, 2022 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") herein announces the results of the votes held at the annual meeting of shareholders for the election of directors, the appointment of auditors and the advisory resolution on executive compensation. Detailed results of the votes are presented below.

Voting results for the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee
 Outcome of Vote
 Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
John Begeman Carried 527,509,702 39,053,928
(93.11%) (6.89%)
Christiane Bergevin Carried 548,486,069 18,077,561
(96.81%) (3.19%)
Alexander Davidson Carried 516,206,846 50,356,784
(91.11%) (8.89%)
Richard Graff Carried 522,758,224 43,805,405
(92.27%) (7.73%)
Kimberly Keating Carried 564,683,090 1,880,540
(99.67%) (0.33%)
Peter Marrone Carried 520,475,411 46,088,219
(91.87%) (8.13%)
Daniel Racine Carried 563,729,925 2,833,705
(99.50%) (0.50%)
Jane Sadowsky Carried 525,641,315 40,922,315
(92.78%) (7.22%)
Dino Titaro Carried 518,905,877 47,657,753
(91.59%) (8.41%)

Voting results for the appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors are as follows:

Outcome of Vote
 Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Withheld
Carried
 574,523,546 78,292,288
(88.01%) (11.99%)

Voting results for the advisory resolution on executive compensation as described in the Company's 2022 Information Circular are as follows:

Outcome of Vote
 Votes By Poll
Votes For Votes Against
Carried
 527,357,320 39,206,295
(93.08%) (6.92%)

About Yamana
Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:
Investor Relations
416-815-0220
1-888-809-0925
Email: investor@yamana.com

FTI Consulting (UK Public Relations)
Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton
+44 7931 765 223 / +44 203 727 1000

Peel Hunt LLP (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7418 8900

Berenberg (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 3207 7800

Credit Suisse (Joint UK Corporate Broker)
Ben Lawrence / David Nangle
Telephone: +44 (0) 20 7888 8888




Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Yamana Gold Inc.

Yamana Gold Inc.
Bergbau
Kanada
357818
CA98462Y1007
www.yamana.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap