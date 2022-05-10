Eagle Mountain Mining Limited: Investor Presentation RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up

Perth, Australia - Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) provide the Investor Presentation RIU Sydney Resources Round-Up.Highlights from the presentation include:- JORC copper resource of 17.0 Mt at 1.48% Cu (1% cut-off) - and growing. Next update Q3 2022- Recommissioning existing mine for underground drilling and studies- Good credentials to potentially be a low emission mining operation- Existing underground mine with 18km of development and extensive local infrastructure- Positive and supportive community - Tier 1 mining jurisdiction Arizona, USA- Strong drilling results continuing outside the Mineral Resource Estimate- Well funded - $16m placement in March 2022- A highly regarded board and management team motivated to deliver stakeholder value- Well leveraged to the rising copper price*To view the presentation, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N734I9H4





About Eagle Mountain Mining Limited:



Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd. (ASX:EM2) (OTCMKTS:EGMMF) is a copper-gold explorer focused on the strategic exploration and development of the Oracle Ridge Copper Mine and the highly prospective greenfield (Silver Mountain) project, both located in Arizona, USA.



Arizona is at the heart of America's mining industry and home to some of the world's largest copper discoveries such as Bagdad, Miami and Resolution, one of the largest undeveloped copper deposits in the world.





Source:

Eagle Mountain Mining Ltd.





Contact:

Tim Mason BEng, MBA, GAICD Chief Executive Officer tim@eaglemountain.com.au Mark Pitts B.Bus, FCA, GAICD Company Secretary mark@eaglemountain.com.au Jane Morgan Investor and Media Relations jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au