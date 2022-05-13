Menü Artikel
Suche
 
Folgen Sie uns auf:

Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

02:27 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, May 12, 2022 - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ("Pan American" or the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 11, 2022, in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 21, 2022, which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 131,361,761 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 62.41% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors


Director Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Michael Carroll

106,692,581 (99.15%)

912,648 (0.85%)

Neil de Gelder

105,062,122 (97.64%)

2,543,107 (2.36%)

Charles Jeannes

106,333,116 (98.82%)

1,272,112 (1.18%)

Jennifer Maki

105,408,702 (97.96%)

2,196,526 (2.04%)

Walter Segsworth

101,028,263 (93.89%)

6,576,965 (6.11%)

Kathleen Sendall

107,042,563 (99.48%)

562,665 (0.52%)

Michael Steinmann

107,119,175 (99.55%)

486,053 (0.45%)

Gillian Winckler

106,401,770 (98.88%)

1,203,459 (1.12%)

Say-on-Pay



Resolution

Votes For

Votes Against






Advisory resolution approving the
Company's approach to executive
compensation

102,001,459 (94.79%)

5,603,766 (5.21%)

Appointment of Auditor



Resolution

Votes For

Votes Withheld





Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP
as auditors of the Company until
its next annual general meeting

120,430,653 (91.69%)

10,920,017 (8.31%)
About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American provides enhanced exposure to silver through a large base of silver reserves and resources, as well as major catalysts to grow silver production. We have a 28-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pan-american-silver-announces-results-of-annual-general-and-special-meeting-301546669.html

SOURCE Pan American Silver Corp.



Contact
Siren Fisekci, VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Ph: 604-806-3191, Email: ir@panamericansilver.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
876617
CA6979001089
www.panamericansilver.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2022.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap