SolGold PLC Announces Quarterly Financial Report and MD&A

BISHOPSGATE, May 13, 2022 - The Board of Directors of SolGold (LSE:SOLG)(TSX:SOLG) is pleased to advise all shareholders and interested investors that the Company's website contains access to a copy of the Quarterly Financials and Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") required to be filed on SEDAR in Canada, in connection with the Company's quarterly financial period ended 31 March 2022. The Financial Reports are available the Investor Centre page of the Company's website: www.solgold.com.au.

By order of the Board

Dennis Wilkins

Company Secretary

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information.

CONTACTS

Dennis Wilkins

SolGold plc (Company Secretary)

dwilkins@solgold.com.au

Tel: +61 (0) 417 945 049 Fawzi Hanano / Lia Abady

SolGold plc (Investors / Communication)

fhanano@solgold.com.au / labady@solgold.com.au

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3823 2130 Tavistock (Media)

Jos Simson/Gareth Tredway

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7920 3150

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc



MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

2022 FINANCIAL YEAR

THIRD QUARTER REPORT

For the three months and nine months ended 31 March 2022

This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") is management's assessment of the results and financial condition of SolGold plc ("SolGold" or the "Company") and its controlled subsidiaries (the "Group") and should be read in conjunction with the Group's unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the period ended 31 March 2022 and 2021 and the notes thereto. The financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB").

Management is responsible for the preparation of the financial statements and this MD&A. Unless otherwise stated, all amounts discussed in this MD&A are denominated in United States dollars.

Mr Jason Ward (CP, B.Sc. Geol.), the Head of Exploration of the Group is a "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this MD&A with respect to all the Group's properties.

The information included in this MD&A is as of 13 May 2022 and all information is current as of such date. Readers are encouraged to read the Company's Regulatory News Service ("RNS") announcements filed on the London Stock Exchange and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") under the Company's issuer profile.

DESCRIPTION OF BUSINESS



SolGold is a mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The Company is a UK incorporated public limited company, dual LSE and TSX-listed (SOLG on both exchanges) and has a leading exploration and project team focussed on copper-gold exploration and mine development with assets in Ecuador, Solomon Islands and Australia. SolGold is a large and active concession holder in Ecuador and is aggressively exploring the length and breadth of this highly prospective and gold-rich section of the Andean Copper Belt. SolGold's primary objective is to discover, define and develop world-class copper-gold deposits. Cascabel, SolGold's 85% owned "World Class" (Refer to www.solgold.com.au/cautionary-notice/) flagship copper-gold porphyry project (the "Project"), is located in northern Ecuador.

SolGold is a registered shareholder with an unencumbered legal and beneficial 85% interest in Exploraciones Novomining S.A. ("ENSA") and approximately 5.60% (excluding share options and warrants) of TSX-V-listed Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. ("Cornerstone"), which holds the remaining 15% of ENSA, the Ecuadorean registered company which holds 100% of the Cascabel concession, which includes the Alpala deposit.

Click on or paste the following link on to your web browser to view the full announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3670L_1-2022-5-12.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: SolGold plc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/701231/SolGold-PLC-Announces-Quarterly-Financial-Report-and-MDA