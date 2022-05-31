Outcrop Silver Appoints Guillermo Hernandez As Vice President Of Exploration

VANCOUVER, May 31, 2022 - Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (TSXV: OCG) (OTCQX: OCGSF) (DE: MRG1) ("Outcrop") is pleased to announce the appointment of Guillermo Hernández to the position of Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Hernández is an accomplished economic geologist with over fifteen years experience in exploration, mining and resource estimation. He previously held positions at corporate and operational levels with Lundin Gold, Altaley Mining, and Gold Resource, managing large multidisciplinary teams throughout Mexico, Central and South America, and Japan. He has participated in the discovery and development of various types of mineral deposits including epithermal gold-silver systems, gold-silver and base-metal skarns, and VMS deposits. Many of his discoveries are currently mining operations.

His most recent employment was with Lundin Gold at the Fruta Del Norte Project in Ecuador where he directed the geology staff, in-fill and exploration drilling, geostatistics and block modeling, and production reconciliation to reserve estimations.

While working for Gold Resource from 2012 to 2017, Guillermo took the lead role in discovering the large Switchback epithermal system and putting the El Aguila and Altagracia underground mines in production in Oaxaca, Mexico.

Mr. Hernández holds a BS degree with honors in Geological Engineering, and a Masters in Geochemistry, from the Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico, Mexico City. He is currently an active member of the Society of Economic Geologists, the Geological Society of America, and the Mineralogical Society of America. He has published several peer-reviewed papers and memorandums.

"Outcrop is very excited to bring Mr. Hernández as Vice President of Exploration." comments Joseph Hebert, Chief Executive Officer, "Guillermo is a proven ore-finder, with extensive experience and knowledge of epithermal systems. He will take the lead on internal geologic and grade modeling prior to Outcrop producing an independent compliant resource by the end of 2022 and in defining additional high-grade shoots on our Santa Ana discovery. He will lead our Colombian team on to more successes."

About Outcrop

Outcrop is rapidly advancing exploration on five silver and gold exploration projects with world-class discovery potential in Colombia. Outcrop is currently drilling and expanding the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district. These assets are being advanced by a highly disciplined and seasoned professional team with decades of experience in Colombia.

