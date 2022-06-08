Benchmark Drills 21.20 Metres of 2.59 g/t Gold Equivalent and an Additional 18.81 Metres of 4.42 g/t Gold Equivalent at the Cliff Creek Deposit

Edmonton, June 8, 2022 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to announce new drill results from the middle portion of the Cliff Creek deposit ("CC Mid"), which has historically seen less drilling and more moderate results relative to Cliff Creek North and Cliff Creek South zones of the deposit. Drill hole 22CCDD014 intersected two broad intervals, an upper zone grading 1.98 grams per tonne (g/t) gold (Au) and 48.77 g/t silver (Ag) or 2.59 g/t gold equivalent (AuEq*) over 21.20 metres (m), and a lower zone grading 3.09 g/t Au and 106.50 g/t Ag or 4.42 g/t AuEq over 18.81 metres. These results from CC Mid, including several other better than expected intervals in recent drilling, may have the potential to positively impact future resource updates from the Company's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project, located within a road-accessible region of the prolific Golden Horseshoe area of north-central British Columbia, Canada.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "Continued strong results from the CC Mid zone would have important implications for possible future production scenarios, as historically the bulk of mineralization at Cliff Creek is localized within the northern and southern portions of the deposit area. These results are encouraging, and we are excited to continue to test this prospective zone where it remains open at depth."

Highlights

Two significant zones of broad bulk-tonnage enveloping high-grade mineralization, with other zones of important mineralization, intercepted in drill hole 22CCDD014: 21.20 m of 1.98 g/t Au and 48.77 g/t Ag or 2.59 g/t AuEq, including 0.41 m of 37.10 g/t Au and 1845.00 g/t Ag or 60.16 g/t AuEq; 8.00 m of 2.42 g/t Au and 90.37 g/t Ag or 3.55 g/t AuEq; 18.81 m of 3.09 g/t Au and 106.50 g/t Ag or 4.42 g/t AuEq, including 3.05 m of 14.80 g/t Au and 565.79 g/t Ag or 21.87 g/t AuEq.

5.30 m of 25.95 g/t Au and 15.03 g/t Ag or 26.13 g/t AuEq in drill hole 22CCDD007.

The CC mid zone has multiple prominent intercepts below the 2021 $1600/oz Au pit shell, with the broad lower zone in hole 22CCDD014 occurring approximately 100 metres below the pit shell at 340 metres vertical depth.

Figure 1: Plan map the Cliff Creek Deposit area with drill collar locations, approximate mineralization shapes projected to surface, and the 2021 $1600 Au pit shell.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/126888_bf180f0b14fcdbe1_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Long section of the Cliff Creek Deposit area with pierce points classified based on product of gold equivalent and interval length.





To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/126888_bf180f0b14fcdbe1_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill results summary from the Cliff Creek Mid zone.

Drillhole From (m) To

(m) Interval*

(m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) 21CCDD004 43.60 45.60 2.00 2.31 10.43 2.44 and 243.45 275.00 31.55 0.89 11.21 1.03 incl. 260.00 263.00 3.00 3.24 36.66 3.70 21CCDD017 186.00 187.61 1.61 1.31 14.04 1.48 and 339.00 401.00 62.00 0.50 14.06 0.67 incl. 341.00 342.06 1.06 6.06 205.00 8.62 and 390.23 394.00 3.77 2.81 83.07 3.85 21CCDD072 158.00 220.00 62.00 0.63 12.46 0.78 incl. 173.34 181.00 7.66 1.59 61.46 2.36 21CCDD073 293.95 313.00 19.05 1.03 24.70 1.34 21CCRC037 3.05 44.20 41.15 0.86 12.43 1.01 incl. 3.05 6.10 3.05 2.57 38.80 3.05 and incl. 33.53 36.58 3.05 3.95 37.03 4.41 and 92.96 97.54 4.57 1.05 40.37 1.55 22CCDD007 92.70 98.00 5.30 25.95 15.03 26.13 incl. 92.70 93.70 1.00 136.00 76.90 136.96 and 265.00 266.00 1.00 5.57 137.00 7.28 and 343.00 349.00 6.00 0.94 3.85 0.99 incl. 345.00 346.00 1.00 3.89 6.65 3.97 22CCDD014 195.80 217.00 21.20 1.98 48.77 2.59 incl. 196.80 197.21 0.41 37.10 1845.00 60.16 and 211.00 212.00 1.00 20.50 18.80 20.74 and 255.00 258.00 3.00 0.51 25.40 0.83 and 349.00 357.00 8.00 2.42 90.37 3.55 incl. 349.00 351.00 2.00 8.97 327.50 13.06 and 380.00 398.81 18.81 3.09 106.50 4.42 incl. 384.00 387.05 3.05 14.80 565.79 21.87 incl. 385.19 385.89 0.70 31.80 1340.00 48.55

* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 silver to gold ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

*** New interval extending previously released results for 21MLDD004 on October 27, 2021.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian based gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to +20 new target areas along the 20-kilometre trend. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQX Best Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

