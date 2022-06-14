AmmPower Corp. Launches Website Dedicated for Agricultural Sales

www.iamm.green to focus on its IAMM™ unit sales

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 - (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) AmmPower Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is pleased to announce the launch of iamm.green as a website dedicated towards the awareness and sales of the Company's IAMM™ agricultural units. Having recently completed the 50kg/day ammonia synthesis prototype, AmmPower is eager to begin sales for delivery in Q1 of 2023 of the 4 ton/day IAMM™ units.

The Company has received a strong level of interest for the IAMM™ units from around the world, and the website portal will allow direct sales to begin for the Company. These units, each capable of generating 4 tons per day of green ammonia, are set to revolutionize the agricultural and fertilizer space. The IAMM™ units eliminate the middleman of the fertilizer supply chain by creating agricultural ammonia on-site, and they avoid the traditionally carbon-intensive manufacturing processes that use natural gas. Instead, the IAMM™ systems will produce 100% carbon-free ammonia as they do not use any form of fossil fuels.

Figure 1. Interactive diagram from the IAMM Tech page on the new iamm.green website, demonstrating how the unit will function

AmmPower has a host of patents that have been submitted around its reactor process, with the majority of the IAMM™ units being easily assembled with off the shelf parts. This significantly reduces the unit cost and manufacturing lead time. Full information on pricing, power requirements, and outputs are available on www.iamm.green.

Eric Kelley, Head of AmmPower Agricultural states, "This is a very big step forward for AmmPower to become a huge disruptor in the agricultural space. For the first time, farmers will be able to control their ammonia supply and use fertilizers that do not rely on natural gas or create carbon emissions. We are also looking at the potential of how using this green fertilizer could increase the value of the crops. The units are sized with the farmer and the fertilizer distributor in mind. One IAMM™ unit will produce enough green ammonia to fertilize 30-40 acres of farmland per day, allowing farmers to have green and economically viable ammonia for their farms."

Gary Benninger, CEO states, "We are very proud of the quick turn around time to get near term revenue systems such as the IAMM™ in place. The website will allow our customers to not only purchase, but to better understand the pricing, input and output, and carbon credit programs attached to the IAMM™ unit. We are extremely proud of our team that has been able to make a scalable, economically viable patented green ammonia system for the farming community."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Gary Benninger, Ph.D.

Chief Executive Officer

About AmmPower

AmmPower is a clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is based in Toronto, Ontario, with a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. The company is active in all facets of green ammonia production, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon free shipping fuel, and the 'cracking', or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. The company is working on the development of proprietary technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale, including the investigation of unique catalytic reactions to bring down costs and to take advantage of carbon credits in the renewable energy space. AmmPower currently holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil, the United States, and is currently completing its IAMM™ prototype to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. The company also holds a lithium exploration property in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Klotz Lake area in Northwestern Ontario.

For More Information

Please Visit: www.ammpower.com or www.iamm.green

Contact AmmPower Investor Relations: invest@ammpower.com, +1 248-662-5565

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including with respect to the Company's business plans and anticipated opportunities, Including market demand for its products. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. The Company provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections, or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, the risk that the Company's IAMM™ units may not generate the sales or benefits anticipated, and those risks identified and reported in the Company's public filings under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.

SOURCE: AmmPower Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/704940/AmmPower-Corp-Launches-Website-Dedicated-for-Agricultural-Sales