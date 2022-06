Northern Graphite Appoints Government Relations Advisor

Ottawa, June 16, 2022 - Northern Graphite Corp. (TSXV: NGC) (OTCQB: NGPHF) (FSE: ONG) (XSTU: ONG) (the "Company" or "Northern") is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Navigator Limited, a public affairs advisory firm, to assist the Company in securing government support to advance its operations in Canada, specifically:

Financing construction of the Bissett Creek graphite mine in Ontario

Extending the mine life and expanding production at the producing Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec

Building a manufacturing facility in Canada to convert mine production into battery anode material

The federal government and the provinces of Quebec and Ontario have all strongly expressed their support for the critical minerals industry in recognition of its importance to the green economy. All have announced programs to promote both mine production and value added processing.

"Northern is well positioned to participate in the development of the critical minerals industry in Canada," said CEO, Hugues Jacquemin. "Graphite is one of those critical minerals and as the largest component of a lithium ion battery it requires the largest production increase of any battery mineral to meet forecast EV demand. Northern's Lac-des-Îles, Quebec mine is the only significant graphite producer in North America, Bissett Creek is one of the most advanced critical minerals projects in Canada, and soon the Company will have graphite production from Namibia which can be transformed into battery material in Canada," he added.

About Northern Graphite

Northern Graphite is a TSX Venture Exchange listed Canadian company focussed on becoming a world leader in producing natural graphite and upgrading it into high value products critical to the green economy including anode material for LiBs/EVs, fuel cells and graphene, as well as advanced industrial technologies.

Northern is the only significant graphite producing company in North America and will become the third largest non-Chinese producer when its Namibian operations come back on line in the first half of 2023. The Company also has two large scale development projects, Bissett Creek in Ontario and Okanjande in Namibia, that will be a source of continued production growth in the future. All projects have "battery quality" graphite and are located close to infrastructure in politically stable countries.

About Graphite

Graphite is a natural, pure form of carbon. It is not a carcinogen and because it is not burned, it is not a source of CO 2 . Graphite has many industrial uses as a light weight reinforcement, conductive additive and fire retardant. It has come to prominence because it is the largest component of a lithium ion battery (and an important one in fuel cells), and it requires the largest production increase of any battery mineral to meet forecast EV demand. And China dominates production and processing. For these reasons it is recognized as a critical mineral by the US, EU and Canada.

About Navigator

Navigator Limited is Canada's leading high-stakes public strategy, communications and government relations firm with mandates from Canada's top publicly traded and privately held companies, boards, family offices, governments, investors, universities, hospitals and third-sector organizations.

Qualified Person

Gregory Bowes, B.Sc. MBA P.Geo is a "qualified person" as ‎‎defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

