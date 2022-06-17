Ares Strategic Mining Appoints New Vice President of Exploration

Vancouver, June 17th, 2022 - Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:ARS) (CNSX:ARS.CN) (OTC:ARSMF) (FRA:N8I1), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Sarjeant as its new Vice President of Exploration for both its US and Canadian exploration and mining projects.

Paul is a registered professional geoscientist, who brings significant technical and leadership experience to the role and Company. Paul began his career in 1984 with Echo Bay Mines, obtaining more experienced positions of responsibility over time. His final role as Senior Geologist, International Exploration Group allowed him to build significant expertise and experience reviewing projects on a worldwide basis. Paul also has significant senior executive experienced within small cap firms, leading the acquisition, exploration, and development of key projects throughout the world and across a wide range of commodities.

As Geology Manager for Largo Inc. Paul led the exploration and development of multiple deposits culminating in a PFS that significantly increased the potential mine life of the Maracas mining operation. As an independent consultant, Paul has advised and has served on the Board of Directors for several companies providing insight and expertise in the mining industry. He also currently acts as a Qualified Person for various companies.

James Walker, President, and CEO of the Company said, "We are very pleased to welcome Paul to the VP of Exploration role and have him lead Ares' exploration work across all its projects. Paul brings decades professional experience and knowledge to the company, which are already demonstrating visible benefits to the Company. We are confident Paul will provide the same high level of expertise and professionalism he has consistently demonstrated throughout his very successful career to Ares."

