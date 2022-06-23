Menü Artikel
Coeur to Present at Renmarks Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series

23.06.2022  |  Business Wire

Coeur Mining Inc.'s ("Coeur" or the "Company") (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series hosted by Renmark Financial Communications Inc. ("Renmark") on Monday, June 27, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

Registration is available through the following link: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-nyse-cde-2022-06-27-100000. Please note, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay will be made available on Renmark's website at https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/vndrs.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a U.S.-based, well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with four wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo gold-silver complex in Mexico, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Kensington gold mine in Alaska and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. In addition, the Company wholly-owns the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead development project in British Columbia and has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.



Contact

Jeff Wilhoit, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com


