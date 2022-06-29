Sanatana Prepared for Drilling at Triassic Age Oweegee Copper-Gold Porphyry Project, Golden Triangle BC

Drill rig arrived June 29, coring scheduled to start July 1

Camp construction complete

219 Ma age returned from Cu-Au bearing Molloy monzonite

Three drill pads installed

Low elevation sampling completed in unexplored area

New copper-bearing altered intrusion discovered 1,000m away from Molloy monzonite

ASTER survey highlights classic porphyry mineralogical signature around Molloy zone

Vancouver, June 29, 2022 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana") has successfully started its the 2022 field program at the Oweegee copper-gold (Cu-Au) porphyry project located in BC's Golden Triangle. The 5,000 metre drill program follows a successful month of early season field work and preparations completed in June which position Sanatana for a productive and exciting summer. A recently completed ASTER survey shows concentric anomalies that are associated with porphyries, suggesting that the Molloy zone exploration target may be the centre of a copper-gold porphyry.

Jeff Kyba, PGeo, BC Projects Manager for Sanatana, commented, "The 2022 program is designed to address two questions: 1) how big is the Molloy monzonite? and 2) is there more than one copper-gold porphyry present? The late melt focused our activities within a narrow window of elevation where work is typically hindered by heavy vegetation. Our crew was able to make good use of this time and discovered another showing of a copper-bearing intrusion well beyond mapped extents of the known system which helps Sanatana address the two objectives. Thanks to our field team, contractors and partners for executing a smooth start up and we're looking forward to some drilling results."

Peter Miles, Sanatana's CEO, noted, "Months of preparation are paying off as we initiate drilling to better understand Oweegee Dome's mineralization. We have the necessary human resources, equipment and funding to complete an informative program and satisfy our 2022 option obligations."

Initial drilling will focus on the Molloy Cu-Au bearing monzonite which is situated at the centre of a concentric suite of anomalies including a 400m diameter chargeability halo and nested mineral assemblages identified from ASTER imagery analysis. The Cu-Au bearing monzonite outcrop is central to these anomalies and returned an average of 0.34% Cu + 0.829 g/t Au from fifteen grab samples (Dec 7, 2021 NR). The Cu-Au bearing intrusion was confirmed via petrography to be a fine grained, potassic altered, hornblende-plagioclase monzonite porphyry which contains common quartz-chalcopyrite veins. The monzonite has now been dated at 219 million years old and is enveloped in altered, high potassic, calc-alkalic phases dated at 215-217 million years old.

These ages confirm Oweegee is an older member of the Golden Triangle porphyry family which is consistent with the geologic nd geographic position and fortifies Sanatana's recognition of Oweegee as a highly prospective project located just 8 km east of highway 37 and the northwest transmission line.

Figure 1. Proposed 2022 drill holes targeting the Molloy monzonite. Concentric anomalies of IP chargeability, chlorite, hematite and potassium all roughly surround the exposure of the Molloy monzonite.



The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc Geology, MAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resaources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

