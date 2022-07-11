Aura Minerals Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2022 Production Results



For the three For the three For the three %change % change

months ended months ended months ended vs. vs.

June 30,2022 March 31,2022 June 30,2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2021

GEO produced

San Andres 16,800 18,402 23,124 -9 % -27 %

EPP Mines1 12,492 12,246 14,119 2 % -12 %

Aranzazu 26,352 30,393 22,590 -13 % 17 %

Total GEO produced

excluding Gold Road

- current prices2 55,645 61,042 59,834 -9 % -7 %

Gold Road - - 3,186 - -

Total GEO produced -

current prices2 55,645 61,042 63,020 -9% -12 %



Gold Production (oz) 6,464 7,122 5,120 -9 % 26 %

Silver Production (oz) 103,104 114,414 84,263 -10 % 22 %

Copper Production (klbs) 8,201 9,036 6,786 -9 % 21 %

Total GEO produced -

current prices1 26,352 30,393 22,590 -13 % 17 %



Total GEO produced -

constant prices2 26,352 29,029 21,552 -9 % 22 %