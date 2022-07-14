ESGold Begins Trading Under Its New Symbol - CSE: ESAU

VANCOUVER, July 14, 2022 - ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU), (Frankfurt:N4UP), (OTC:SEKZF) is pleased to announce that the Company has officially changed its name from Secova Metals Corp. to ESGold Corp. and will continue trading on the Canadian Stock Exchange under a new symbol CSE: ESAU.

The name change to ESGold reflects management's steadfast commitment to source resource projects that inherently meet the Company's mission of adhering to Environmental, Social and Governance standards and best practices ("ESG") while creating wealth for its shareholders. ESG refers to the key non-financial domains of corporate performance related to (E) environmental stewardship and sustainability, (S) relationships with employees, suppliers, customers, and the communities where a company operates, and (G) values-based management around company leadership, internal controls, auditing and reporting, and shareholder rights.

Fundamentally, using ESG to assess corporate performance is founded on the recognition that businesses have a social responsibility to influence positive social change, and that environmental, social, and corporate governance are a fundamental part of a business's bottom line. The product of eleven (11) years of research, development, and commercialization efforts undertaken by leading technical experts and successful entrepreneurs, ESGold has developed the team and technology to develop solutions for responsible metal production in varied scenarios.

With a focus on metal production without additional mining, coupled with the aim of reducing overall environmental liability, ESGold uses modular and scalable treatment systems that facilitate reduced CAPEX/OPEX for metal recovery primarily from tailings and other industrial waste left behind by previous operators. By working with tailings, the Company is able to quickly define the metal resource, assess an appropriate way to liberate the contained metal, and then design an appropriate metallurgical process.

ESGold currently has two fully permitted recovery projects in Montauban and Ottawa River that exactly define the Company's ESG credo. Operations have begun on both projects with 1,000 ton per day production slated to begin on Montauban early next year and results from the Ottawa River expected within the month.

In short, the team at ESGold is positioned to quickly commence commercial production and source metals such as gold, silver and copper by using an existing resource that addresses society's ongoing requirement for improved ESG performance and are sustainable approach to develop economic prosperity.

In addition to the name change, the Company also changed its logo to better symbolize the commitment to ESG. The circular river and colouring reflect the smooth and flowing transition from toxic and abandoned waste (Gray) to a clean and prosperous completion of the restoration and metal extraction (Gold). The Company name also shows the bond that drives the corporate mission by combining into one the letters ESG while emphasising the economic returns for its shareholders by referencing the globally recognized sign of success, gold. This messaging carries through to the new trading symbol; CSE:ESAU, where environment and social responsibilities are combined with the element Au for Gold and also representing the letter G for corporate governance.

About the Company

ESGold Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. ESGold's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. Recently, the Company has also entered into a joint venture agreement to determine the presence of recoverable metals in the Ottawa River, consistent with ESGold's commitment to environmental recovery solutions. The Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec.

For more information on ESGold Corp. please contact info@secova.ca, Tel: +1 514-712-1532 or visit the website www.esgold.ca for the French version of this news release, past news releases, 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces.

