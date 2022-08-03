Aranjin to Extend Term of Outstanding Convertible Debenture

Ulaanbaatar, August 2, 2022 - Aranjin Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARJN) ("Aranjin" or the "Company") announces that the Company will be extending the maturity date of the $1,814,400 principal amount unsecured convertible debenture (the "Debenture") issued on August 10, 2021, and convertible into common shares of the Company at a price of $0.055 per share. The Debenture was issued pursuant to a private placement which closed on August 10, 2021. The Company proposes to extend the maturity date by one (1) year, and accordingly, the new maturity date for the Debenture will be August 10, 2023.
All other terms and conditions of the Debenture remain unchanged. The Debenture extension is subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.
About Aranjin Resources Ltd.
Aranjin Resources is committed to exploring its highly prospective copper and nickel projects in Mongolia. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.aranjinresources.com, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Contact Information
Ali Haji, CEO + 1 647.871.4571 contact@aranjinresources.com
Neither the TSX, the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX and TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132662
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!