Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Communication Update - Africa Down Under

SYDNEY, August 30, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Africa Down Under, Perth WA | 31 August-2 September 2022

To attend, please register at: https://www.africadownunderconference.com/registration/

Atlantic Lithium Interim Chief Executive Officer Len Kolff will be providing an update on the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Atlantic Lithium portfolio; presentations can be found on the Company's website, at: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations.

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m, based on the updated Scoping Study dated 7 December 2021, indicating Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

