Atlantic Lithium Limited Announces Corporate Communication Update - Africa Down Under

07:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

SYDNEY, August 30, 2022 - Atlantic Lithium Ltd. (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF) ("Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the funded African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following upcoming conference:

Africa Down Under, Perth WA | 31 August-2 September 2022

To attend, please register at: https://www.africadownunderconference.com/registration/

Atlantic Lithium Interim Chief Executive Officer Len Kolff will be providing an update on the Ewoyaa Lithium Project in the Atlantic Lithium portfolio; presentations can be found on the Company's website, at: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations.

Atlantic also encourages existing and prospective shareholders to follow the Company's social media channels for real-time access to investor presentations, videos and updates:

Atlantic: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations

Twitter: https://twitter.com/AtlanticLithium

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/atlantic-lithium-limited/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4G-Ufl7tHFcgkokwp-sK-w/featured

AIM announcements: https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/aim-announcements

Proactive Investors: https://www.proactiveinvestors.co.uk/LON:ALL/Atlantic-Lithium-Ltd

Mining Review Africa profile: https://www.miningreview.com/Atlantic-lithium/

For any further information, please contact:

Atlantic Lithium Ltd.

Neil Herbert (Executive Chairman)
Amanda Harsas (Finance Director and Company Secretary)
www.atlanticlithium.com.au
atlantic@yellowjerseypr.com

Tel: +61 2 8072 0640

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser
Jeff Keating
Charlie Bouverat

Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker
Raj Khatri
James Asensio
Harry Rees

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500

Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker
Scott Mathieson
Edward Thomas
Kane Collings

Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

SI Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker
Nick Emerson
Jon Levinson

Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038

Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson
Dominic Barretto
James Lingfield

Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium producing mine. The project is funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m, based on the updated Scoping Study dated 7 December 2021, indicating Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$3.4bn and set to produce a premium lithium product.

Atlantic Lithium holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by Reach, the non-regulatory press release distribution service of RNS, part of the London Stock Exchange. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Atlantic Lithium Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/713981/Atlantic-Lithium-Limited-Announces-Corporate-Communication-Update--Africa-Down-Under


Mineninfo

