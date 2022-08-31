StrategX Elements Corp. Announces up to $1.5M Non-Brokered Private Placement

Vancouver, August 31, 2022 - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company") intends to complete a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds up to $1,500,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of (i) flow-through common shares (each an "FT Share") to be sold at $0.35 per FT Share, and (ii) non-flow-through units (each an "NFT Unit") to be sold at $0.30 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one non-flow-through common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for $0.45 per share for a period of three years. The exact number of FT Shares and NFT Units sold will be determined at closing.

The Units and FT Shares will be offered to qualified purchasers in reliance upon exemptions from prospectus and registration requirements of applicable securities legislation. A finder's fee may be paid to eligible finders in relation to this financing, subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Units and FT shares will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day hold period under securities laws in Canada. The gross proceeds received from the sale of the FT Shares will be used to incur Canadian exploration expenses on its projects in Nunavut and Northwest Territories before December 31, 2023. The Company will renounce qualifying expenditures to subscribers of FT Shares for the calendar year ending December 31, 2022. The net proceeds received from the sale of the NFT Units will be used for general working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available

About StrategX

StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to be a significant contributor to the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy. The Company is focused on the discovery of cobalt and associated energy transition metals in northern Canada.

StrategX has a portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects located on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover property position in underexplored regions provide a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our: 30-second video clip on StrategX.

