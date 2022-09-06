Hilo Mining Ltd. Provides Update on Champ Property

Vancouver, September 6, 2022 - Hilo Mining Ltd. (TSXV: HILO) ("HILO" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Company's Champ precious metals project (the "Property"), located in the West Kootenays near Castlegar, British Columbia.

HILO has submitted a Notice of Work exploration permit application to the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation in advance of its planned ground Induced Polarization ("IP") program as recommended in the Champ Technical Report. A copy of the technical report can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

The Company has also contracted DMT Geosciences Ltd. of Calgary, Alberta to undertake the program. The program will commence shortly after the Company receives the exploration permit.

Champ is a precious metal project hosting two historic showings along with additional lesser explored showings and gold-in-soil anomalies located during 2017 and 2018 exploration programs completed by Golden Independence Mining Corp. (formerly 66 Resources Corp.). The Dirty Jack and Champs showings are described as follows:

The Dirty Jack showing consists of massive sulfide fractures and disseminated sulfides in calc-silicate altered rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 5.157 g/t Au. 2017/2018 soil geochemistry over the Dirty Jack showing showed parallel northwest trending soil anomalies, suggesting mineralization may continue along strike;

The Champ showing is a zone of quartz veining and stock working associated with a granitic to more mafic intrusive rocks. Historic grab sample highlights include 3.353 g/t Au. 2017/2018 soil geochemistry over the Champ showing located several spot gold anomalies;

Additional showings were located during the 2017 and 2018 programs, with one zone returned a highlight grab sample of 0.653 g/t Au and 24.3 g/t Ag.

HILO cautions investors grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P.Geo. (BC), a Director of HILO.

About Hilo Mining Ltd.

Hilo Mining Ltd. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Champ precious metal property near Castlegar, British Columbia. In addition, the Company is currently reviewing additional opportunities to increase shareholder value.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

jeremypoirier604@gmail.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/135870