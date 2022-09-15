Monumental Minerals Corp. Retains Ocean Wall Ltd To Act As Strategic And Corporate Advisor

VANCOUVER, Sept. 15, 2022 - Monumental Minerals Corp. ("Monumental" or the "Company") (TSXV: MNRL) (FSE: BE5) (OTCQB: MNMRF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Ocean Wall Ltd. to act as the Company's strategic and corporate advisor. This will include introductions to significantly capitalized funds across the globe and corporations looking to secure a source of critical elements. Additional services will include general corporate advisory services, business advisory board assistance, merger and acquisition advice, advice around corporate actions and preparation ahead of shareholder meetings and AGMs.

Dr. Jamil Sader, CEO and Director comments

"We are thrilled to retain and partner with Ocean Wall. Their deep knowledge and understanding of capital markets, and their close relationships with high-quality investors in Europe will help to open new doors for Monumental. We also look forward to a utilizing Ocean Wall's corporate advisory services and management expertise as Monumental's lithium and rare earth projects grow and evolve."

Nick Lawson, CEO of Ocean Wall comments

"We are delighted to be working with Monumental Minerals and its excellent management team. They have a strong background of lithium property development and have put together an excellent JV portfolio with a strong on-the-ground team in Chile. We look forward to a very successful partnership and to bringing this exploration company through to a development company and beyond."

About Ocean Wall Ltd.

Ocean Wall Ltd was established in 2019 in order to provide a comprehensive, high-touch service advising on, and undertaking, the raising of capital for the very best in class managers and companies. Their aim is to go further than Ocean Wall's peers in developing close relationships with allocators to establish their exact investment criteria and thus present to them only suitable, well researched and high-quality investment opportunities. Ocean Wall remain actively involved throughout the cycle of the investment and maintains close ties with their funds and private companies thereby allowing them to continue to determine that an investment is both suitable for each investor and performing in line with pre-determined targets.

They can also fulfil an official role as the Investor Relations contact and so will be the allocator's first port of call when they have any queries regarding the performance and future direction of their investment. Ocean Wall Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

www.oceanwall.com

About Monumental Minerals Corp.

Monumental Minerals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the critical and electric metals sector. The Company's flagship asset is the Jemi HREE project located in Coahuila, Mexico near the Texas, USA border which the Company has an option to acquire 100% of the 3,650-hectare project. The Company has an option to acquire a 75% interest and title to the Laguna cesium-lithium brine project located in Chile.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information or statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, the potential plans for the Company's projects, the expected benefits and outcomes from the agreement with Ocean Wall, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of metals, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner and that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses and those other risks filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. While such estimates and assumptions are considered reasonable by the management of the Company, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and regulatory uncertainties and risks. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, failure to secure personnel and equipment for work programs, adverse weather and climate conditions, risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters), risks relating to inaccurate geological assumptions, failure to maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain surface access agreements or understandings from local communities, land owners or Indigenous groups, fluctuation in exchange rates, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to, the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and international travel and supply chains, decrease in the price of rare earth elements, lithium, cesium and other metals, loss of key employees, consultants, or directors, failure to maintain community acceptance (including from the Indigenous communities), increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

