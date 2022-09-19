Menü Artikel
Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. Announces Corporate Name Change to CanXGold Mining Corp and Symbol Change to TSX-V:CXG

19.09.2022  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 19, 2022 - Golden Dawn Minerals Inc., (TSX-V:GOM)(FRANKFURT:3G8C)(OTC PINK:GDMRF), ("Golden Dawn" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release of August 16, 2022, it has received final approval from the TSX-Venture Exchange for its name and symbol change. Effective at the opening of trading on Thursday, September 22, 2022 the Company will change its name to CanXGold Mining Corp. and will commence trading under the new ticker symbol TSX-V:CXG.

No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. There is no change in the share capital of the Company. The Company's new CUSIP number is 13875F101. and its new ISIN number is CA13875F1018. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name and symbol change and will not need to be exchanged

On behalf of the Board of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc.
Per:
"Christopher R. Anderson"
Christopher R. Anderson
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. - Corporate Communications:
Tel: 604-221-8936
Email: Office@goldendawnminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Golden Dawn Minerals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/716664/Golden-Dawn-Minerals-Inc-Announces-Corporate-Name-Change-to-CanXGold-Mining-Corp-and-Symbol-Change-to-TSX-VCXG


