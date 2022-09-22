Fireweed Announces New Director Adding Governance and Corporate Strength

VANCOUVER, Sept. 22, 2022 - Fireweed Metals Corp. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly known as Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jill Donaldson to the Board of Directors.

Ms. Donaldson is a senior corporate and securities lawyer with extensive experience working with boards in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, strategic planning and implementation, governance and stakeholder relations, and compliance and risk management. Jill holds her ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors and is a director of Prospera Credit Union and Chair of its Governance and Nominations Committee and member of its Business Transformation Committee and is also a director of Canuck Place Children's' Hospice. Jill was a director of Great Bear Royalties Corp. and Chair of its Special Committee with respect to its recent acquisition by Royal Gold. As an independent director, Jill brings significant governance and transactional experience as well as risk management experience, a strategic mindset and financial acumen.

CEO Statement

"We extend a warm welcome to Jill as she joins our already strong Board," said Brandon Macdonald, CEO. "Her experience in governance, strategic planning, and corporate transactions will make Fireweed a stronger and better company for all stakeholders as we continue to advance our large Critical Minerals projects."

Stock Option Grant

In connection with this appointment and pursuant to the Company stock option plan, the Board has granted to Ms. Donaldson a total of 190,000 stock options priced at $0.59 per share for a five-year term.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. The Company has three projects located in northern Canada:

Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project: Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, one of the largest undeveloped zinc projects in the world. The project is host to the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits with current Mineral Resources and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated 10th January 2018, and 23rd May 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details), as well as the Boundary Zone, Boundary West Zone, Tom North subzone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential. The large 2022 drilling program is nearing completion with four drills; results will inform new and updated mineral resources this winter.

Mactung Tungsten Project: The Company has a binding Letter of Intent to acquire 100% interest in the 37.6 km2 Mactung Tungsten Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project and accessed by the same road. It contains historic resources that make it one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped tungsten resources in the world. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China. Due diligence and validation work on historic data is underway which will support a new mineral resource estimate.

Gayna River Zinc-Gallium-Germanium Project: Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km2 Gayna River project located 180 kilometres north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive critical minerals mineralization including zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 metres of historic drilling and significant upside potential. The 2022 work program consists of an airborne LiDAR topography survey, ground geophysics survey and historic data compilation.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. The Company is current in its reporting, and undergoes an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at www.FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals Corp.

"Brandon Macdonald"

CEO & Director

Contact:

Brandon Macdonald

Phone: (604) 646-8361