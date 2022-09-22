StrategX Elements Corp. Mobilizes Drill Rig on the Melville Peninsula

Vancouver, September 22, 2022 - StrategX Elements Corp. (CSE: STGX) ("StrategX" or the "Company"), has engaged Vital Drilling Services to provide diamond drilling services for several projects located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut and is pleased to announce the arrival of a drill rig to commence the first phase 2,000 metre diamond drill program on Project Nagvaak.

The team has been very active with various exploration activities including defining drill targets, reviewing historical data from companies such as Aquitaine Minerals, Rio Tinto and BHP and integrating them with newly acquired field data (refer to the latest news release on Project Nagvaak Drill Targets here). The Company established a 25-man field camp located approximately 20km east of Project Nagvaak. The camp will serve as a strategic base of operations for advancing its three stand-alone projects on the Melville Peninsula.

The Company is excited to partner with Vital Drilling Services ("Vital") based out of Val Caron, Ontario, Canada and selected the drilling services company based on its expertise in the region and its shared values and vision of making responsible mineral discoveries for energy transition metals on the Melville Peninsula. More information on Vital Drilling can be found at https://vitaldrilling.ca/. Below are some company highlights:

Experience & Expertise - Vital has over 30 years of Arctic experience including 4 years on the Melville; its Founder and President, George Demers, has over 30 years of drilling experience and has served two terms as President of the Canadian Diamond Drill Association (CDDA) and Chair of CDDA Northern Safety Group. A large portion of their employees are second and third-generation drillers who understand the industry.

Environment, Sustainability, Governance, & Indigenous Inclusivity (ESGI) - Both companies are dedicated to promoting economic sustainability by hiring local people, using local services and implementing training opportunities for local talent in the communities in which they operate in. One-third of the current project personnel have First Nation and/or Inuit status.

Community Engagement & Partnerships - Vital knows and believes in the importance of establishing relationships at the beginning with First Nations and Inuit communities. Vital has MOUs with the Missinabie Cree and the "Ungava 6" communities on the shores of Ungava Bay.

Safety & Professionalism - the company has an impeccable safety record in the industry and is committed to providing professional and quality service to its customers at competitive rates using the best tools and guarantees a safe environment for its employees.

The Company plans to provide a steady flow of news throughout the remainder of the year on the back of drill results.

StrategX's projects on the Melville Peninsula have the advantage of being located close to coastal communities and have access to several barge routes. This allows the Company to be more cost-effective and efficient by transporting supplies and drill equipment via ship versus airplane or helicopter.

About StrategX

StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to be a significant contributor to the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy. The Company is currently focused on the discovery of cobalt and associated energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company's property portfolio of 5 stand-alone projects is situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories and on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut. The Company's first-mover land position in underexplored regions provides a unique opportunity for investors to be part of multiple discoveries and the creation of new districts hosting metals required in the transition towards green energy. Click here to check out our: 30-second video clip on StrategX.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Darren G. Bahrey

CEO, President & Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

All statements included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects, believes, or anticipates will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions made by the Company based on its experience, perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate in the circumstances. In addition, these statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections, and other forward-looking statements will prove inaccurate, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to revise or update these forward-looking statements after the date hereof or revise them to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events.

