Goldplay Signs Option Agreement To Earn Interest in Properties in the BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, September 30, 2022 - Goldplay Mining Inc. (TSXV:AUC) (US/OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that it has signed an Option Agreement with Scottie Resources Corp. ("Scottie"), a company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of gold and silver properties located in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia, to purchase an working interest in Scottie's exploration properties (the "Option").

Terms of the Agreement

Goldplay can acquire up to 3.75% interest in the Scottie's properties by incurring up to $1,500,000 in exploration expenses until December 31, 2022. If the exploration expenses incurred amount to less than $1,500,000, Goldplay's earned interest in the Scottie's properties will be reduced proportionally.

Following the exercise of the Option, Goldplay will have the right (the "Put Right") to require Scottie to repurchase the interest earned by Goldplay by paying cash, at a price calculated by dividing the total exploration expenditures incurred by Goldplay by 1.7.

Following the exercise of the Option, Scottie will have the right (the "Call Right") to repurchase the interest earned by Goldplay by paying cash, at a price calculated by dividing the total exploration expenditures incurred by Goldplay by 1.7.

In the event the Put Right or the Call Right is exercised, Scottie may, in its sole discretion, satisfy up to $300,000 of the price for the repurchase of Goldplay's interest by issuing Goldplay common shares in the capital of Scottie.

Goldplay Mining is a Canadian public company listed on TSXV and in US on OTCQB. Goldplay holds large district scale gold, and copper-gold projects located in BC's Golden Triangle and southwestern BC with potential for world class mineral discoveries. The Company also holds several brownfield gold, and copper-gold projects located in Portugal with near term mining potential.

