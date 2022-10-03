Lake Resources NL: Nicholas Lindsay moves to Non-Executive Director Role

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) advises that Dr Nicholas Lindsay's role as Technical Director concluded on 30 September 2022 following a period of 21 months overseeing the Company's DFS for the Kachi Project and other related work streams.
The Company would like to thank Dr Lindsay for his commitment and efforts over that period working with our technical team across all facets of the definitive feasibility study. Dr Lindsay will remain on the Lake Board as a Non-Executive Director.
About Lake Resources NL:
