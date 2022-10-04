Yamana Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2022 Results and Notice of Meeting and Record Date for the Proposed Transaction With Gold Fields

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2022 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY; LSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or "the Company") announces that it will release its operational and financial results for the third quarter of this year after the market closes on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.



Yamana further announces that it has filed the required notice setting a record and meeting dates in respect of the special meeting of shareholders to consider the previously announced proposed transaction with Gold Fields Limited ("Gold Fields"). The record date, which is the date of record for determination of shareholders entitled to receive notice of and vote at the special meeting of shareholders, is set as October 18, 2022 and the special meeting of shareholders will be convened on November 21, 2022. The Company had been advised that the Gold Fields shareholder meeting will be convened the day after on November 22, 2022.

The management information circular in respect of the Company's shareholder meeting is expected to be mailed and posted following the record date. The Company expects that such mailing will be coincident with the availability of the Gold Fields management information circular.

Further details relating to the transaction and the shareholder meetings, including the location of the shareholder meetings and manner for voting, will be contained in the respective management information circulars.

Third Quarter 2022 Conference Call

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-806-5484 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2217 Toll Free (UK): 00-80042228835 Passcode: 2614947# Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Toll Free (UK): 00-80033663052 Passcode: 6191894#



The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. EDT on October 29, 2022, until 11:59 p.m. EST on November 30, 2022.

