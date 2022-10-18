K9 Gold Confirms Continuity of Gold Mineralization; Intersects 1.52g/t Gold over 31.75m at Stony Lake

Vancouver, October 18, 2022 - K9 Gold Corp. (TSXV: KNC) (FSE: 5GP) (OTCQB: WDFCF) ("K9" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received complete analytical results from its 2022 diamond drill program at the Jumper's Pond zone on its highly prospective Stony Lake project in central Newfoundland. Results show multiple well mineralized zones were encountered with significant widths of continuous gold mineralization present in many of the holes drilled during the 2022 campaign.

Chris M. Healey, P.Geo., Chief Geologist and member of K9 Gold's Board of Directors, commented; "The remarkable consistency of gold values encountered during the 2021 and 2022 drill campaigns is of particular importance in determining the true metal content of the Jumper's Pond zone. Whereas with a high nugget effect the analytical results may not be indicative of the true metal content (either high or low), we now have significantly increased our confidence in the reliability of our data."

The drill program consisted of 8 diamond drill holes, for a total of 2,919 meters. The drill holes were designed to follow up on the extremely wide mineralized zone encountered in hole JP21-022 during the 2021 drilling season. That drill hole intersected a 127.4-meter zone of continuous gold mineralization, averaging 0.61 g/t over the entire length of the zone (see Company release dated July 5, 2022).

Highlights from 2022 drill program at Jumper's Pond:

JP22-026 14.20 m averaging 0.51 g/t Au, from 74.80 to 89.00

10.20 m averaging 0.80 g/t Au, from 105.50 to 115.70



JP22-028 9.50 m averaging 0.87 g/t Au, from 155.40 to 164.90



JP22-029 31.75 m averaging 1.52 g/t Au, from 238.75 to 270.50 including 20.40 m averaging 1.91 g/t Au, from 248.40 to 268.80 including 13.50 m averaging 2.14 g/t Au, from 250.00 to 263.50 JP22-030 27.35 m averaging 1.88 g/t Au, from 225.00 to 252.35 including 14.85 m averaging 3.18 g/t Au, from 229.50 to 244.35 including 2.85 m averaging 5.36 g/t Au, from 234.50 to 237.35 JP22-031 6.80 m averaging 1.71 g/t Au, from 149.00 to 155.80 including 4.80 m averaging 2.32 g/t Au, from 151.00 to 155.850 JP22-032 3.00 m averaging 1.18 g/t Au, from 180.00 to 183.00

Jeff Poloni, CEO of K9 Gold commented, "The recent drilling at Jumper's Pond, continues to intersect multiple, significant intervals of continuous gold mineralization along strike and down dip hosted in a broad deformation zone. The mineralized intervals exhibit continuity and grade consistency over significant intervals. It is expected that completion of the 3D modelling of the geology and mineralization at Jumper's Pond will facilitate future drill hole locations as we continue delineating the strike and dip of this exciting new gold discovery in the emerging Central Newfoundland gold belt."

Discussion of results:

The gold mineralization occurs within a broad deformation zone characterized by shearing and brecciation hosted in a sequence of intermediate to mafic volcanic rocks. As previously reported, significant gold mineralization is interpreted to be concentrated along the axis of an anticlinal structure in the footwall of a major fault zone. The mineralization exhibits a strong spatial correlation to a positive chargeability anomaly. The mineralization remains open along strike and at depth.

Analytical results, to date, indicate a highly consistent pattern of gold distribution.

In 2021, 12 samples from drill hole JP21-012 were sent to MSALABS in Langley, British Columbia for analysis using the metallics screening method. The half-core split samples were dry crushed to 70% passing 2 mm, then a 1000g split was pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. This was followed by a metallic screening of the 1000g, with a fire assay finish (30g fusion). The metallic screening method is commonly used to determine the proportion of coarse gold in a deposit. This year, for comparison, half of the remaining core was split, and submitted to Eastern Analytical, in Springdale, NL for analysis by the traditional fire assay method (see below under QA/QC Procedures).

The variations in the results from the two sets of analyses (shown in the table below) indicate the weighted average value of the traditional fire assays was approximately 16% lower than the average from the metallic screening. While there was some variability between individual samples, the weighted average gold content of the 13.0m intersection was 1021 ppb for MSALABS and 858 ppb for Eastern. Considering that the two analytical methods take completely different approaches to analyzing the gold content of each sample, this difference is fully within the expected variance between samples and indicates that there is now significant confidence in the reproducibility of results.



2021 (MSA) 2022 (Eastern) Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Length

(m) sample ID Au

ppm Au

g/t sample ID Au

ppm Au

g/t JP21-012 247.00 249.20 2.20 145129 660 0.66 105060 475 0.48 JP21-012 249.20 250.13 0.93 145131 520 0.52 105061 524 0.52 JP21-012 250.13 251.00 0.87 145132 1100 1.10 105062 805 0.81 JP21-012 251.00 252.00 1.00 145133 1300 1.30 105063 1215 1.22 JP21-012 252.00 252.70 0.70 145135 990 0.99 105064 1198 1.20 JP21-012 252.70 253.30 0.60 145136 1390 1.39 105065 1882 1.88 JP21-012 253.30 255.00 1.70 145137 1070 1.07 105066 653 0.65 JP21-012 255.00 255.64 0.64 145138 1010 1.01 105067 894 0.89 JP21-012 255.64 257.00 1.36 145139 870 0.87 105068 610 0.61 JP21-012 257.00 258.00 1.00 145141 1990 1.99 105069 1327 1.33 JP21-012 258.00 259.00 1.00 145142 1611 1.61 105070 1603 1.60 JP21-012 259.00 260.00 1.00 145143 316 0.32 105071 294 0.29



weighted

average

1022 1.02

858 0.86

Further evidence of the consistency in gold values is that fact that most of the intersections to date exhibit reasonably consistent gold concentration within each intersection. An example of this is shown in the following table, showing a portion of JP22-029.

Hole # From To Length sample # ppb Au g/t Au JP22-029 248.40 249.00 0.60 215531 1172 1.17 JP22-029 249.00 250.00 1.00 215532 1289 1.29 JP22-029 250.00 251.00 1.00 215533 2673 2.67 JP22-029 251.00 251.85 0.85 215535 3371 3.37 JP22-029 251.85 252.85 1.00 215536 1532 1.53 JP22-029 252.85 253.85 1.00 215537 1943 1.94 JP22-029 253.85 254.40 0.55 215538 1496 1.50 JP22-029 254.40 255.40 1.00 215539 1482 1.48 JP22-029 255.40 255.80 0.40 215541 2053 2.05 JP22-029 255.80 256.70 0.90 215542 1138 1.14 JP22-029 256.70 257.70 1.00 215543 2350 2.35 JP22-029 257.70 258.70 1.00 215544 2451 2.45 JP22-029 258.70 259.70 1.00 215545 2269 2.27 JP22-029 259.70 260.70 1.00 215546 939 0.94 JP22-029 260.70 261.70 1.00 215547 2826 2.83 JP22-029 261.70 262.70 1.00 215548 2924 2.92 JP22-029 262.70 263.85 1.15 215549 2328 2.33 JP22-029 263.85 264.85 1.00 215551 911 0.91 JP22-029 264.85 265.85 1.00 215552 1149 1.15 JP22-029 265.85 266.60 0.75 215553 1710 1.71 JP22-029 266.60 267.10 0.50 215555 2457 2.46 JP22-029 267.10 268.10 1.00 215556 2034 2.03 JP22-029 268.10 268.80 0.70 215557 1162 1.16

Weighted average grades for the mineralized intervals were estimated using a 0.2 g/t Au cut-off. Weighted average grade intervals include sample intervals below cut-off provided that the interval below the cut-off did not exceed a 2.0 m core interval. Intervals reported in this release are core lengths; there are insufficient data points to determine true widths at this time.

A summary of the significant intervals of gold mineralization intersected in the resent drilling program are presented in the following table:

Hole # From To Length g/t Au JP22-025 343.45 349.90 6.45 0.33









JP22-026 74.80 89.00 14.20 0.51 including 74.80 79.90 5.10 0.96

105.50 115.70 10.20 0.80 including 106.50 107.50 1.00 1.89 and 114.27 115.70 1.43 2.63

170.45 171.45 1.00 0.87

197.00 200.00 3.00 0.33

288.50 291.50 3.00 0.42









JP22-027 346.60 347.60 1.00 0.46









JP22-028 139.00 146.40 7.40 0.16

155.40 164.90 9.50 0.87

202.80 204.25 1.45 1.23

237.50 240.00 2.50 0.72

305.80 307.80 2.00 0.43

316.85 318.60 1.75 2.13









JP22-029 238.75 270.50 31.75 1.52 including 248.40 268.80 20.40 1.91 including 250.00 263.50 13.50 2.14

315.05 316.05 1.00 0.25

330.61 333.60 2.99 0.40

342.75 346.25 3.50 0.79









JP22-030 140.50 141.00 0.50 0.23

155.10 156.80 1.70 0.44

181.60 182.60 1.00 0.77

201.25 203.65 2.40 0.49

225.00 252.35 27.35 1.88 including 229.50 244.35 14.85 3.18 including 234.50 237.35 2.85 5.36

321.00 324.00 3.00 0.19

344.00 344.70 0.70 0.29









JP22-031 26.00 31.00 5.00 0.30

149.00 155.80 6.80 1.71 including 151.00 155.80 4.80 2.32

272.12 273.12 1.00 0.61

287.85 288.85 1.00 0.31









JP22-032 45.35 48.35 3.00 0.32

180.00 183.00 3.00 1.18

191.45 193.40 1.95 0.77

3D modelling of the geology, structure and mineralized intervals for all drill holes completed on the Jumper's Pond target is in progress and results will be reported on completion of this work. It is expected that these activities should define the strike direction and dip of the main mineralized structure to effectively plan the next phase of drilling at Jumper's Pond.

QA/QC Procedures

K9 Gold Corp. employs a rigorous QA/QC protocol on samples submitted for analysis including the insertion of blanks, reference standard and duplicated into its sample streams. For every 40 samples, one blank and three standards are inserted. In addition, one reject duplicate is included in every batch of 40 samples. To date, no significant discrepancies have been detected in the results of the blanks, standards, and duplicates.

K9 uses the services of Eastern Analytical in Springdale NL, using their fire assay and 34 element ICP package for sample analysis. Eastern Analytical is ISO 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au, as well as for their multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co.

About Stony Lake Project

The Stony Lake property lies within the Exploits Subzone Gold Belt of the Cape Ray/Valentine Lake structural trend in Central Newfoundland, lying parallel to that of New Found Gold's Queensway project, along the prolific Dog Bay Line. The project covers 13,625 ha and 27 kilometers of favorable trend between Sokomon's Moosehead discovery immediately to the northeast and Marathon's Valentine Lake deposit to the southwest. Excellent infrastructure exists on the project lands and in the surrounding area.

At Stony Lake, ground prospecting and sampling has led to the identification of seven broad areas of highly anomalous to low grade (up to 4.0 g/t Au) to high grade (>4.0 g/t Au) gold mineralization. Following up on the prospecting work, systematic exploration with property-wide airborne geophysical and extensive soil sampling, plus two large grids of IP ground geophysical survey, has led to the interpretation of about 100 anomalies, at least ten of which are rated as high priority drill targets. The 2021 drilling program has added to the potential of the project with multiple very wide intersections of substantial gold mineralization, including 0.61 g/t Au over 127.4 meters in hole JP21-022.

To ensure a safe workplace environment that protects the health and safety of employees and contractors, K9 Gold follows all federally and provincially mandated and recommended guidelines regarding Covid 19.

K9 Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Stony Lake project by the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, through the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology Junior Exploration Assistance Program.

About K9 Gold Corp

K9 Gold Corp. has assembled a highly-experienced and dynamic team to explore its Stony Lake Project. The project has been acquired from District Copper Corp. by an option agreement, whereby K9 can earn up to a 100% interest in the project (see Company release dated July 30, 2020). The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Desert Eagle Vanadium-Uranium project located in the historic Henry Mountains Mining District in SE Utah. The area has seen extensive historic vanadium and uranium mining and is close to Anfield Energy Inc.'s Shootaring Canyon mill.

Chris M. Healey, P. Geo, Chief Geologist and a Director of K9 Gold Corp., is the qualified person under NI 43-101 guidelines who is responsible for the technical content of this release, and consents to its release.

The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange.

