Dynasty Gold Commenced Drilling at Thundercloud

Vancouver, October 18, 2022 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSXV: DYG) (FSE: D5G1) (OTC Pink: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling on the Thundercloud gold property has commenced. A total of 3000 meters of drilling is planned. Initially, the drill program comprises 4 drill holes, totalling approximately 1000 meters, in the Pelham target area, which hosts a NI43-101 calculated resource of 182,000 oz. The first hole, now being drilled, is several meters away from a previous gold-mineralized hole drilled by Noranda in 1988. This new hole is designed to confirm the previous results and will be included in a future NI43-101 resource update. The other three holes will sample untested ground in the easternmost part of the known Pelham mineralization block which occurs in an altered volcanics, clastic sediments and locally gabbro block. Assay results will be released as the Company receives them. Second phase drilling is planned for later in the year after the first phase drill results are analysed. The second phase drilling is expected to include targets in the West Contact Zone, focusing on an area of high grade gold located in trenches and area of high chargeability between the West Contact and Pelham zones.

Mr. Richard R. Redfern, M.Sc., a director of the Company, and Certified Professional Geologist, acted as the "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101, has verified and approved the information contained in this news release.

About Dynasty Gold Corp.

Dynasty Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company currently focused on gold exploration in North America with projects located in the Manitou-Stormy Lake greenstone belt in Ontario and in the Midas gold camp in Nevada. The Company is currently advancing its Thundercloud gold deposit which contains 182,000 oz gold. The 43-101 Mineral Resource report and related press release with details on the resource are available on the Company's website and were filed on www.sedar.com. The 100% owned Golden Repeat gold project in the Midas gold camp in Elko County, Nevada, is surrounded by a number of large-scale operating mines. In addition, Dynasty owns a 70% interest in the Hatu Qi2 gold mine in the Tien Shan Gold belt, Xinjiang, China, with which it is in legal dispute with Xinjiang Non-Ferrous Industrial Metals Group and its subsidiary Western Region Gold Co. Ltd. For more information, please visit the Company's website www.dynastygoldcorp.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Dynasty Gold Corp.

"Ivy Chong"

_________________________________

Ivy Chong, President & CEO

For additional information please contact:

Vancouver Office:

Ivy Chong

Phone: 604.633.2100. Email: ichong@dynastygoldcorp.com

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/140955