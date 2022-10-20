Highvista Gold Announces Appointment of Directors

Toronto, October 20, 2022 - Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce effective immediately it has appointed Messrs. Cameron Wickham and Paul Manias as directors of the Company.

Cameron Wickham, Director - Mr. Wickham has over nine years of experience in public company management and has been involved in a number of going public transactions in Canada and the United States in the cannabis, gaming, consumer finance and other regulated sectors. He specializes in navigating early-stage financing structures, M&A and ongoing management of public companies having significant experience in managing corporate finance, audit and legal teams. Mr. Wickham currently serves as Executive Vice-Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Delota Corp.; Director and Interim Chief Financial Officer of Champion Gaming Group Inc.; and Chief Financial Officer of Baymount Incorporated. Mr. Wickham began his career in investment banking after obtaining his Bachelor of Commerce from Queen's University.

Paul Manias, Director - Mr. Manias is currently Venture Partner with Climate Innovation Capital and Special Advisor, Climate Resilient Infrastructure with Addenda Capital. He has 20 years of experience in business and law. Prior to his current roles, Mr. Manias was Managing Director at OMERS, a $110 billion Canadian pension plan, where he spent over 10 years focused on infrastructure and private equity. Prior to OMERS, he spent 8 years as a private equity lawyer in Toronto and Boston. Paul holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) from the Schulich School of Business, York University and a Juris Doctor (JD) from the Faculty of Law, University of Toronto.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Crath,

Interim CEO

Email: paulcrath@gmail.com

Telephone Number: 347-835-9032

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141222