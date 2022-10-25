Menü Artikel
Northern Sphere Announces Appointment of Director

21:24 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Toronto, October 25, 2022 - Northern Sphere Mining Corp. ("Northern Sphere" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Chris Irwin as a director of the Company. Mr. Irwin practices securities and corporate/commercial law and is the managing partner of Irwin Lowy LLP focused on securities and corporate/commercial ‎law. Mr. Irwin represents several public companies on a variety of matters including continuous disclosure and ‎regulatory matters, reverse takeover transactions, initial public offerings and takeover bids. Mr. Irwin is also an officer and/or director of several public companies.

For further information please contact:

Kelly Malcolm
Chief Executive Officer
Tel: (647)-299-1153
Email: kmalcolm@genericgeo.ca

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is provided, and is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, unless required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/141897


