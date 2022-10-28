Lake Resources NL: Annual Report to Shareholders

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pursuing the production of sustainable, high purity lithium using ion exchange technology.Lake aims to deliver a high purity, battery-grade product with minimal environmental impact, offering substantial ESG benefits.The Company is finalising a definitive feasibility study for the production of 50,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) LCE at its Kachi Lithium Project.Added to its other lithium projects of Cauchari, Olaroz and Paso, as part of 'TARGET 100' Lake is planning 100,000 tpa production by 2030 in Argentina's 'Lithium Triangle,' where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.Tier 1 EV and battery makers have been seeking more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials in their supply chain, and this is driving demand for Lake's product.With analysts pointing to an increasing supply deficit for battery-quality lithium, Lake's projects are in the right location at the right time as we look to start development towards production.*To view the Annual Report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/8148250R





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

For media queries, please contact: Nigel Kassulke at Teneo M: +61-407-904-874 E: Nigel.Kassulke@teneo.com