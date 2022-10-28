Prospector Appoints CFO

Vancouver, October 28, 2022 - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: ETHOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Alex Heath, CFA as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Alex has a B.Com. with honours from the University of British Columbia and is a CFA Charterholder and is the current president, CEO and a director of the Company.

The Board of Directors of Prospector wishes to thank outgoing CFO, Robert Scott, for his services and wishes him success in his other current endeavours.

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a Discovery Group Company with a business model focussed on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects and create shareholder value through new discoveries. The Company's focus is to identify underexplored or overlooked mineral districts which display important structural and mineralogical similarities with well-endowed mining camps. The majority of the projects acquired by Prospector occur in Ontario, Canada, which is a tier-1 mining jurisdiction with abundant overlooked geological regions with high mineral potential. Prospector engages proactively with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop relationships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Alex Heath, CFA

President & CEO

For further information about Prospector Metals Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at prospectormetalscorp.com or contact Alex Heath at 604-354-2491 or by email at alexh@prospectormetalscorp.com.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

