Sassy Gold Completes 18 Drill Holes at Westmore Discovery

VANCOUVER, October 31, 2022 - Sassy Gold Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE:SASY)(OTCQB:SSYRF)(FSE:4E7) is pleased to provide an update on its Westmore gold discovery at its 100%-owned Foremore Project in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp.

Highlights:

Eighteen drill holes (3,740 meters) were completed at the Westmore Discovery Zone. This equals the combined total number of Westmore holes drilled in 2020-2021;

Twelve of the 18 drill holes were designed and completed to add additional pierce points along strike and at depth along the 4-Amigo Vein from which very high-grade, near-surface drill intercepts were encountered in 2021;

Drill holes were extended past the 4-Amigo Vein to intersect other known auriferous vein structures identified by previous drilling. Vein structures that precede the 4-Amigo Vein were also intersected by drilling;

2,420 drill core samples have been shipped to the lab with assays pending.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy Gold President and CEO, commented: "Our crews completed a highly efficient program with our all-in cost per metre at its lowest since we started at Foremore in 2020. We look forward to results as we're confident we've been able to build on the success of the last two years."

Video - CEO Message

Click on the following link, or visit SassyGold.com, to view the following video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoygehYEvb4

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Fraser, P.Geo., Vice-President of Exploration for Sassy Gold. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Gold Corp.

Sassy is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its focus is the Foremore Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle. Sassy is also earning up to a 100% interest in the Highrock Uranium Project in the Key Lake region of Saskatchewan. Sassy also holds significant equity positions in Gander Gold Corp., Galloper Gold Corp., and MAX Power Mining Corp.

Contact Information:

Mark Scott

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@sassyresources.ca

Terry Bramhall

Corporate Communications/IR

1.604.833.6999 (mobile)

1.604.675.9985 (office)

terry.bramhall@sassyresources.ca

Michael Adams

Managing Director - Star Finance GmbH

info@star-finance.eu

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "continues", "projects", "potential", "budget" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to: the closing of the Transaction and the ability for the Transaction to enhance shareholder value.

Although the Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements are made, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurances that such statements and information will prove to be correct and such statements do not guarantee future performance. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties.

Actual performance and results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to known and unknown risks, including those set forth in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis (a copy of which can be found under Sassy's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com). Accordingly, readers should not place undue importance or reliance on the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that the list of factors is not exhaustive. Statements, including forward-looking statements, contained in this news release are made as of the date they are given and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect the Company's operations and financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities and may be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sassy Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/723045/Sassy-Gold-Completes-18-Drill-Holes-at-Westmore-Discovery