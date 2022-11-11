Menü Artikel
West Red Lake Gold Mines Announces Shareholders Have Overwhelmingly Approved Amalgamation with DLV Resources

11.11.2022  |  Newsfile

Toronto, November 11, 2022 - West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. (CSE: RLG) ("RLG" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release of October 11, 2022, the shareholders of the Company at the special meeting of shareholders held on November 10, 2022 overwhelmingly approved the proposed amalgamation (the "Amalgamation") of the Company with a wholly owned subsidiary of DLV Resources Ltd. ("DLV").

The Amalgamation will be by way of a three-cornered amalgamation whereby the Company will amalgamate with a wholly owned subsidiary of DLV and shareholders of the Company will receive 0.1215 common shares of DLV in exchange for each common share of the Company held.

The Amalgamation was approved by 97% of the votes cast by the shareholders of the Company at the special meeting.

The closing of the Amalgamation is subject to the satisfaction of a number of conditions precedent customary for transactions of this nature.

The Amalgamation is more fully described in the management information circular available on the Company website www.westredlakegold.com and www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc.
"John Kontak"

John Kontak
President

For further information, please contact:
John Kontak
President
Tel: (416) 203-9181

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management, however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO A U.S. PERSON

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143986


