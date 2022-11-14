ABCOURT Grants Stock Options to its Chief Financial Officer

Rouyn-Noranda, November 14, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. (« Abcourt » or the «Corporation») (TSXV:ABI) announces it has granted options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.05 per share to Christine Lefebvre, Chief Financial Officer. These options are valid for a five-year period and were granted pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically

located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and

mine where it concentrates its activities.

