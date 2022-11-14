ABCOURT Grants Stock Options to its Chief Financial Officer

Rouyn-Noranda, November 14, 2022 - Abcourt Mines Inc. (« Abcourt » or the «Corporation») (TSXV:ABI) announces it has granted options to purchase 1,000,000 common shares of the Corporation at an exercise price of $0.05 per share to Christine Lefebvre, Chief Financial Officer. These options are valid for a five-year period and were granted pursuant to the Corporation's stock option plan
About Abcourt Mines Inc.
Abcourt Mines Inc. is a gold producer and a Canadian exploration corporation with strategically
located properties in northwestern Québec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mill and
mine where it concentrates its activities.
For further information, please visit our website at www.abcourt.com and consult our filings under Abcourt's profile on www.sedar.com, or contact:
Pascal Hamelin
President and CEO
T: (819) 768-2857
E: phamelin@abcourt.com
Dany Cenac Robert, Investor Relations
Reseau ProMarket Inc.,
T: (514) 722-2276, post 456
E: dany.cenac-robert@reseaupromarket.com
The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory service provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!