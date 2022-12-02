FPX Nickel Closes $12 Million Equity Investment From New Corporate Strategic Investor

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, Dec. 2, 2022 - FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX), (OTCQB: FPOCF) ("FPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the "Private Placement") with a new corporate strategic investor (the "Strategic Investor"), as previously announced in the Company's November 29, 2022 news release.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX has issued 24,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") in the capital of the Company to the Strategic Investor at a price of $0.50 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $12 million. On completion of the Private Placement, the Strategic Investor now owns approximately 9.95% of FPX's issued and outstanding Common Shares on a non-diluted basis.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for development activities at the Project, including the completion of a preliminary feasibility study and continuance of ongoing environmental baseline activities, as well as general corporate purposes. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. No finders' fees or commissions are payable on the Private Placement.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District claims cover 245 km2 of the Mount Sidney Williams ultramafic/ophiolite complex, 90 km northwest of Fort St. James in central British Columbia. The district is a two-hour drive from Fort St. James on a high-speed logging road.

Decar hosts a greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe), which is amenable to bulk-tonnage, open-pit mining. Awaruite mineralization has been identified in four target areas within this ophiolite complex, including the Baptiste resource, and the B, Sid and Van targets. All four target areas have been confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US$32 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste deposit, which is the most accessible and has the biggest surface footprint, has been the focus of diamond drilling since 2010 with a total of 99 holes and 33,695 m of drilling completed. The Sid target was tested with two holes in 2010 and the B target had a single hole drilled in 2011; all three holes intersected nickel-iron alloy mineralization over wide intervals with DTR nickel grades comparable to the Baptiste deposit. At the Van target, the Company followed up 2021's highly successful maiden drilling program with an aggressive step-out program in the summer of 2022, with results forecast for sequential release in the fourth quarter of 2022 and first quarter of 2023.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia, and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy mineralization known as awaruite.

