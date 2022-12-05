Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, Dec. 05, 2022 - Central Iron Ore Ltd. (CIO - TSX.V) ("CIO" or "the Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting held on November 30, 2022 (Meeting). Directors Richard Homsany, Tony Howland-Rose and David Deitz were re-elected at the Meeting by resolution of the shareholders, whilst the resolution for the re-election of director Brett Hodgins was not passed. Mr Hodgins therefore ceases to hold the office of director effective on and from the close of the Meeting, and ceases to hold the positions of President and Chief Executive Officer. Director David Deitz, who previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, has assumed the position of Chief Executive Officer and Graham Hurwitz has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. These changes above are effective as of the date of this release.



Resolutions concerning the appointment of SCS Audit and Corporate Services Pty Ltd as auditors of the Company and the continuation of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan were also passed at the Meeting.

The directors sincerely thank Brett Hodgins for his service and contribution to the Company and wish him well in his future endeavours.

For more information, please contact:

David Deitz, Director

Tel: +61 411 858 830

Warning

The TSX Venture Exchange and its regulatory services provider (as is attributed to this term in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assume no responsibility for the relevance or accuracy of the information contained in this press release.