Lake Resources NL: Appoints Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel

Sydney, Australia - Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is pleased to announce the appointment of John Freeman as Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Lake Resources. This is a key appointment to strengthen and broaden the experience of the Lake Resources management team and build the business for the long term.Mr. Freeman is a highly accomplished legal executive with over 30 years' experience in leading global companies.His extensive experience leadership experience includes serving as Chief Legal Officer, Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary for McDermott International; General Counsel and Executive Vice President for Technip S.A.; Global Ethics and Compliance Director for Baker Hughes, in addition to other legal and compliance positions within that organization. Mr. Freeman has also served as Prosecuting Attorney for the U.S. Office of Special Counsel and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.In this role, Mr. Freeman will lead the Company's legal and compliance functions and provide strategic guidance to the Board of Directors and executive management team.Lake Executive Chairman Mr. Stuart Crow said as the company transitions from exploration stage to execution, enhancing its governance, compliance and controls is mission critical."Mr. Freeman's world class legal and compliance experience will be invaluable as Lake expands its business and continues its transformation."Lake CEO David Dickson adds "Mr. Freeman brings a wealth of global experience spanning our sector and beyond. He joins us at a critical time and will play a key role working with me, our Board and the rest of our team as we continue to grow and strengthen the company."Mr. Freeman holds a JD from the Washington & Lee University School of Law, and B.B.A. from The University of Texas, Austin.The appointment of Mr. Freeman follows the appointment of Mr David Dickson in the role of CEO and Managing Director. Mr Dickson is an industry leader with over 30 years' experience in engineering, construction, and EPC cost management, across the energy sector. He has a proven track record in successfully delivering multibillion dollar resource projects.





