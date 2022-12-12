Tantalex Lithium Resources Announces Start of Drilling on the Highly Prospective Pegmatite Corridor in Manono, DRC

Toronto, December 12th, 2022 - Tantalex Lithium Resources Corp. (CSE:TTX) - (FSE:DW8) - (OTC:TTLXF) ("Tantalex" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that its 70% owned DRC subsidiary United Cominiere SAS has started exploration drilling on the Pegmatite Corridor which is immediately downstrike from the world's largest undeveloped hard rock lithium resource.

Blue Sky Lithium Discovery Potential

Drilling has commenced with the first 3 holes completed by RC drilling

Drilling to test targets immediately downstrike from DATHCOM Mining spodumene lithium resource of 400M tons grading 1.65% Li2O. AVZ Minerals, ASX announcement, sept. 27,2021).

A total of 20,000m of diamond and RC drilling planned over the next 9 months,

Drill targets identified from aeromagmetiec and radiometric surveys.

The TiTan project

The Company would also like to update it's shareholders on the progress of the TiTan plant construction which remains on schedule for a start of operations in March 2023. The access road upgrade between Manono and the Titan plant location has been completed and the teams are now busy with preparing foundation work.

The Titan plant is Projected to produce approximately 1'400 dmt of Tin concentrate and 220 dmt of Tantalum concentrate per annum.

Manono Lithium Tailings Project

The Company would also like to announce that it has appointed Novopro Projects of Montreal to conduct the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Phase 1 of the Manono Lithium Tailings project. The objective of the Company is to focus on bringing dumps K, G and I in the southwest of the concession into production as early as possible.

Further to the positive results received from the HLS testing, the Company has proceeded with additional metallurgical testworks for material from Dumps K and G to determine the optimal process flow sheet for the production of 6% Li2O Spodumene Concentrate (SC6).



Click Image To View Full Size

About Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation

Tantalex Lithium is an exploration and development stage mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of lithium, tin, tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa.

It is currently focused on developing it's lithium assets in the prolific Manono area in the Democratic Republic of Congo; The Manono Lithium Tailings Project and the Pegmatite Corridor Exploration Program.

Qualified person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Gary Pearse MSc, P. Eng, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

