United Lithium Corp. Receives Confirmation of Adjudication on 220 Additional BLM Claims from the Liberty Lithium Project

VANCOUVER, Jan. 03, 2023 - United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) ("ULTH" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has increased the land position of the "Liberty Lithium Project" in the southern Black Hills of South Dakota near the town of Pringle, southeast of Custer. The new Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") claims are contiguous to the those previous staked and announced in press releases on May 2, 2022, and September 28, 2022.

The Company has staked 220 unpatented lode claims (previously announced on October 20, 2022). This significantly extends the Liberty Lithium Project, and secures numerous pegmatite bodies with the potential to host lithium mineralization. Most of these pegmatites have not been the subject of past exploration or production aside from historical and current potassium feldspar and mica quarrying.

A reconnaissance rock chip sampling program was carried out in conjunction with each of the staking programs to identify new areas for detailed field work. Samples have been submitted to the laboratory and assays are awaited.

A general outline of the Liberty Lithium Project claims is presented below (Map 1). The new area staked as well as the previously BLM adjudicated claims cover the public lands administered by the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). There are private property holdings within the USFS lands and United Lithium's claims are positioned and located to recognize pre-existing titled ownership rights as best as possible.

Michael Dehn, CEO of United Lithium stated, "We are excited with the initial sample results from our BLM adjudicated claims at Liberty, and are awaiting sample results from the recently staked claims south of our initial block southward towards Pringle in South Dakota. Access and infrastructure here are excellent, and we expect the regional scale rock sampling and assay program will assist us in vectoring towards Li-Be-Sn-Ta enrichment zones in the LCT pegmatites."





Map 1 Liberty Lithium Project Adjudicated Lode Claims, Custer and Pringle, Black Hills, South Dakota, USA

Reconnaissance Rock Chip Geochemical Sampling

All new claims have received final approvals from the Bureau of Land Management.

Mark Saxon (FAusMM), Technical Advisor to the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure or Mineral Projects) and has prepared or reviewed the scientific and technical information in this press release.

