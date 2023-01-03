Portofino Files Technical Report - Allison Lake North Lithium Project

Vancouver, January 3, 2023 - Portofino Resources Inc. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has filed an independent Technical Report (the "Technical Report") pursuant to National Instrument 43‐101 ("NI 43-101") regarding its Allison Lake North Lithium Project located in the Red Lake mining district of Northwestern Ontario. The Technical Report has an effective date of December 10, 2022 and can be viewed either on www.sedar.com or on the Company's website at www.portofinoresources.com.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in multiple lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium property in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renown Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Portofino's South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie gold project discovered by Great Bear Resources and now owned by Kinross Gold Corp. In addition, Portofino holds three other northwestern Ontario gold projects; the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine, as well as the Sapawe West and Melema West properties located in the rapidly developing Atikokan gold mining camp.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150204